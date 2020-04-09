The coronavirus is on all of our minds.
For some, it can be plain ‘ol scary. For others, it can be inspiring.
A host of songs have come out about the virus, life during a pandemic and quarantining.
From lighthearted parodies to moving remakes, here are some viral sensations to sing along to during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re All Home Bound”
A Pittsburgh couple thought the video would just reach a few friends and family members. But their quarantine-inspired song has more than 600,000 views on YouTube. Claire and Mel Vatz reworked the Simon & Garfunkel classic “Homeward Bound” into “We’re All Home Bound.” They sing about “their new reality” with lyrics like, “I try to work from my PC, but soon, the fridge is calling me. I eat some snacks, turn on TV. Without Netflix, what would life be?”
“Hello (from the Inside)”
You might know Chris Mann from the second season of NBC’s “The Voice.” Mann placed fourth on the singing competition in 2012. Recently, he’s been making videos inspired by the coronavirus, like the incredibly catchy remake of the Knack’s 1979 hit, “My Sharona.” Mann’s version is called “My Corona.” Obviously. Some lyrics include: “When you gonna get to me / G-get to me? / Is it just a matter of time, Corona? / Will I kill my family / in quarantine?” His parody of Adele’s “Hello” is another winner, with more than 6 million views on YouTube. The video of “Hello (from the inside) shows Mann singing while his face is pressed against a window. “Hello, it’s me,” he opens. “I’m in California dreaming about going to eat. Just a burger and cheese.”
Stay Homas
A group of roommates in Spain didn’t have much to do while stuck at home. So they started writing songs. Specially, quarantine songs. They’ve been recording one song per day on their apartment balcony and sharing the music on YouTube. Lyrics include: “I thought corona was just a beer” to “Please stay home.”
“Hey There Corona” (Plain White Tees Parody)
The Kiffness, a South African musical act fronted by singer David Scott, has also joined the parody game. Scott changed up the lyrics of Plain White Tee’s hit “Hey There Delilah” to be about the virus. The chorus goes, “Corona, I can promise you that by the time that we get through the world will never ever be the same. And you’re to blame.”
Stay safe out there! “Hands... washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp— Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020
“Coronavirus Rhapsody”
“I’ve lost my mind,” the comedian Dana Jay Bein tweeted in mid April. “I wrote Coronavirus Rhapsody.”
He continued with 13 tweets containing perfectly crafted lyrics altered to fit the coronavirus theme. It started: “Is this a sore throat? Is this just allergies? Caught in a lockdown. No escape from reality” and later swelled to lyrics like: “mama, oooooh. I don’t wanna die. I sometimes wish I never went out at all.” Adrian Grimes, a classic rock singer from Madison, Wis., turned the viral tweets into a song to the tune of the famous Queen song. The video now has more 4 million views.
Les Mis “Lock Down”
The Marsh family of six, who live in Kent, England, couldn’t get it together at first. While the background music began, the four Marsh kids laughed and nagged at each other before agreeing to start over. So, Dad hit the button on his phone. What followed was a top-notch remake of “One Day More” from Les Misérables. This version is called “Lock Down” and has each family member singing different parts, including “Our grandparents are far away. They can’t work Skype! We’re brokenhearted.” It caught the attention of Anne Hathaway, who starred in the 2012 version of “Les Misérables. She shared the video on her Instagram account and said, “Bravo!!!!!”
“Stayin’ Inside”
YouTuber Brent McCollough changed up the words to “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees to fit the coronavirus theme. His parody, called “Stayin’ Inside,” begins this way: “Well I can tell by the way I wash my hands, I’m corona free. Won’t take no chance.”