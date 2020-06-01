Here's a list of 2020 summer festivals and events that have been canceled for 2020, rescheduled or postponed due to COVID-19. Check venue websites for updates.

– 10th Running of the Cheyenne Mountain Trail Race: Postponed to Oct. 24.

– 24th Annual Special Rodeo: Canceled.

– 89th Annual Donkey Derby Days: Rescheduled for Sept. 5-7.

– The 99th annual Greeley Stampede: canceled.

– A Taste of Colorado: Canceled.

– Arapahoe County Fair: Canceled.

– Blues from the Top Music Festival: Winter Park - canceled.

– Bohemian Nights NewWestFest: Fort Collins, canceled.

– Breckenridge Hogfest: Canceled.

– Buffalo Bill Days: Golden - canceled.

– Buskers, Brews & BBQ: Aurora - canceled.

– Buskerfest: Denver - canceled.

– Central Center Opera Festival: Postponed until 2021.

– Cherry Blossom Festival: Denver - canceled.

– Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Denver - canceled.

– Cheyenne Frontier Days: Wyoming, Canceled.

– Cheyenne Mountain Run to the Shrine: Rescheduled for Aug. 30.

– Colorado Black Arts Festival: Denver - will be held virtually.

– Colorado Brewer's Festival: Fort Collins - postponed.

– Colorado College Summer Music Festival: Canceled.

– Colorado Dragon Boat Festival: Denver - canceled.

– Colorado Irish Festival: Littleton - canceled.

– Colorado Lavender Festival: Palisades - canceled.

– Colorado Music Festival: Boulder - canceled.

– Colorado Renaissance Festival: Larkspur - postponed to Aug. 1-Sept. 20.

– Colorado Scottish Festival: Edgewater - canceled.

– Colorado Shakespeare Festival: Boulder - canceled.

– Colorado Springs Pridefest: Canceled.

– Colorado State Fairgrounds: Has canceled all scheduled events on the State Fairgrounds with over 50 attendees. They are planning and preparing for the State Fair as normal at this time. All entertainment has been confirmed for the 2020 State Fair, and tickets are scheduled to go on sale July 10. If Colorado is still operating under a State of Emergency in June, we will reassess the situation at that time.

– Colorado Tiny House Festival - rescheduled for Aug. 15-16.

– Conifer Elevation Celebration: Canceled

– Country Jam Music Festival: Grand Junction - canceled.

– Denver Botanic Gardens: 2020 Summer Concert Series canceled.

– Denver Chalk Art Festival: Will be held virtually.

– Denver County Fair: Canceled.

– Denver Pop Culture Con: Canceled/

– Denver PrideFest: Will be held virtually.

– Drums Along the Rockies: Denver - canceled.

– Eagle County Fair and Rodeo: Canceled.

– El Paso County Fair: Will feature only 4-H exhibits and attractions. Performances, carnival and vendors are canceled.

– Evergreen Jazz Festival: Canceled.

– Evergreen Rodeo and Parade: Canceled.

– Evergreen Summerfest: Canceled.

– Fairplay Burro Days: Canceled.

– FIBArk Festival: Salida - canceled.

– Fringe Festival: Fort Collins - canceled.

– Frederick in Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival: Frederick - canceled.

– Garden of the Gods 10 Miles and 10K Run: Canceled.

– Great American Beer Festival: Denver, canceled. Online experience held Oct. 16-17.

– Greek Festival: Denver - canceled.

– Greeley Blues Jam: Postponed.

– Gypsum Daze: Canceled.

– Hudson Gardens Summer Concert Series: Littleton - canceled.

– Lakewood Big Boom Bash Celebration: Canceled.

– Lakewood Party on the Plaza: Canceled.

– Lakewood Rockin' Block Party: Canceled.

– Leadville Boom Days: Canceled.

– Loveland Cherry Pie Celebration: Canceled.

– Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival: Canceled.

– MeadowGrass Music Festival: Rescheduled 2021.

– Moffat County Balloon Festival: Canceled.

– Mountain Plover Festival: Karval, canceled.

– Once Upon a Time in the West Art Show: Canceled.

– Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Festival: Canceled.

– Parker Days Festival: Canceled.

– Pearl Street Arts Fest: Boulder - canceled.

– Pikes Peak Ascent: Canceled.

– Pikes Peak Birding & Nature Festival: Rescheduled for May 21-23, 2021.

– Pikes Peak Celtic Festival: Postponed to June 18-20, 2021.

– Pikes Peak International Hill Climb - Postponed until Aug. 30. Fan Fest is scheduled for Aug. 28.

– Ride the Rockies: Postponed to June 2021.

– Ridgway River Festival: Canceled.

– Rocky Mountain Folks Festival: Lyons - canceled.

– Scandinavian Midsummer Festival: Estes Park - canceled.

– Sculpture in the Park: Loveland - canceled.

– Ski Hi Stampede: Monte Vista - canceled.

– Soap Box Derby: Canceled.

– Sonic Bloom Festival: Rye - canceled.

– Taste of Puerto Rico Festival: Denver - canceled.

– Telluride Jazz Festival: Rescheduled for Aug. 13-15, 2021.

– Top of the World Rodeo: Canceled.

– VegFest: Broomfield - canceled.

– Wheat Ridge Criterium and Brewfest: Canceled.

– Wine Festival of Colorado: Rescheduled to Oct. 29-31.

– Winter Park Jazz Festival: Canceled.