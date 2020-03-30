Starting March 17, movie and performance theaters have been ordered closed by the state for the next 30 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here's a list of shows, concerts and events that have been canceled, rescheduled or postponed. Check venue websites for updates.
COLORADO SPRINGS
– The Broadmoor World Arena: Check website for any updates. Events include:
• April 5: Jeff Dunham - rescheduled for Aug. 2
• April 19: Luke Combs - postponed
• April 24-26: Monster Jam - rescheduled for Sept. 11-13
• "Baby Shark Live" - rescheduled to Nov. 1
– Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College: The center is closed through at least April 17.
– Ent Center for the Arts: Canceled or postponed all performances scheduled through May 15. The Galleries of Contemporary Art closed through May 15. Canceled events: "An Iliad," "Hair," the UCCS student production also scheduled to open Thursday; Meow Meow on April 17; and "Passion Play," set to open April 23.
– Millibo Art Theatre: Check website for any updates.
• All ticket sales for April and May shows are currently on hold and we will update the status of each production as we get closer to them.
• Plans to live stream the production this Saturday night had to canceled due to prior contract restrictions
• Creating a new online presence for the Millibo so keep a sharp eye out for new live stream comedy, circus and poetry that you can access easily.
– Pikes Peak Center: Canceled events through at least through April 13.
• March 30-31: "Finding Neverland" - canceled
• April 3-4: Colorado Springs Philharmonic presents "Marvel vs. DC" - canceled
• April 5: Jo Koy - reschedule for Aug. 7
• April 9: "Masterchef Junior Live!"
• April 10: The Fab Four - rescheduled for Oct. 10
• April 16-18: "Shen Yun" - rescheduled for Dec. 26-28
• April 19: Tig Notaro - rescheduled for Nov. 15
• May 23: "ScoobyDoo! and the Lost City of Gold" - postponed
• "Dancing with the Stars Live" - postponed
– Stargazers Theatre and Event Center — Events are being canceled, live streamed at stargazerslive.com or postponed. Check website for any updates.
• April 3-4: Zoso - rescheduled for Sept. 11-12
• April 5: Red Hot Chilli Pipers - rescheduled for March 2021
• April 10: Days of 8ight - postponed
• April 16: The Jeremy Facknitz Band - rescheduled for Oct. 22
• April 17: Chris Duarte Group - postponed
• April 23: Murder in Vintage Vegas - postponed
• April 24: Reckless Kelly - rescheduled for Nov. 22
• April 25: SCARAB - rescheduled until June 13.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community Jam, new date is 6:30 p.m. April 29
• April 30: Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band - rescheduled for Nov. 5.
• May 16: Pierre Bensusan's concert - canceled.
– Record Store Day: Celebrated at record stores around the world, will not be held on the original date of April 18. It has moved to June 20. Local stores such as The Leechpit, Earth Pig and Independent Records & Video typically participate in Record Store Day.
– Rocky Mountain Women's Film: Thursday's "Film in the Community" canceled.
– Colorado Springs Dance Theatre: "Ascend Choreography Festival and Flock" on April 10-11 is canceled. Esther Geoffrey Masterclasses with Flock have also been indefinitely postponed.
– Libertarian Party of Colorado's 2020 convention: Canceled.
– June 28: Pikes Peak International Hill Climb - Postponed until Aug. 30. Fan Fest is scheduled for Aug. 28.
MANITOU SPRINGS
– June 6: Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival: Rescheduled for July 25; manitousprings.org.
MONUMENT
– Covered Treasures Bookstore: Canceled Covered Treasures' Poetry Event on Saturday, April 4, 1-3 p.m. More info here.
PUEBLO
– Pueblo Memorial Hall: Canceled or postponed some events. Check website for updates
• May 2: Pueblo De Mayo - canceled
• May 7: Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular - postponed
• 4 Tops featuring Surface - rescheduled for June 23
• Chad Prather - rescheduled for June 27
• John Michael Montgomery - rescheduled for Nov. 7
–Colorado State Fairgrounds: has canceled all scheduled events on the State Fairgrounds with over 50 attendees through April 10. They are planning and preparing for the State Fair as normal at this time. All entertainment has been confirmed for the 2020 State Fair, and tickets are scheduled to go on sale June 5th. If Colorado is still operating under a State of Emergency in May, they will reassess the situation at that time.
PALMER LAKE
– Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts: Many events rescheduled. See website for updates.
• Suzy Bogguss - rescheduled for Aug. 16.
DENVER AND SURROUNDING AREAS
– AEG: The concert promotion company Anschutz Entertainment Group stopped concert tours until April. More postponements and cancellations at AEG venues are likely in the next few weeks.
– Buskerfest: Denver - postponed until June 2021
– Cirque du Soleil: Cancellations of its spring performances at Pepsi Center in Denver have been announced. "Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is committed to provide a work and performance environment that will meet the highest standards of health and safety in this evolving situation worldwide," a news release stated.
– Colorado Symphony: The Colorado Symphony Association has postponed all concerts and events through March 31.
– April 9-11: "Dark Palace" at National Western Complex is canceled.
– May 30-31: Colorado Tiny House Festival - rescheduled for Aug. 15-16.
– Denver Center for the Performing Arts: The shows "Until the Flood" and "Choir Boy" are canceled, as is the Women with Hattitude fundraiser.
– KSE Venues: Including Pepsi Center, Paramount Theatre, Dick's Sporting Goods Park and 1stBank Center are closed for 30 days.
– Mission Ballroom: Shows through end of May postponed. Check website for updates.
– Red Rocks Amphitheatre: Suspended concerts scheduled through May 11
VAIL
– Spring Back to Vail: Scheduled for April 9-12, has been postponed.
AROUND COLORADO
– 2020 WeldWerks Invitational: Postponed until Oct. 17.
– Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site: La Junta. Although the park landscape will remain open to visitors wishing to use the park trails, the fort itself will be closed to the public until further notice. The park staff will temporarily curtail all on- and off-site public and educational programs and special events, and no visitor services will be provided until it is deemed safe to do so by the state. Since the park entrance gates will be closed, parking to access the trails will be limited to along State Route 194; nps.gov/beol/index.htm.
– Estes Park Museum: Closed through April 17.
– Mountain Plover Festival: Karval, canceled.