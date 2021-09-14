Here's a list of shows, concerts and events that have been canceled, rescheduled, moved to virtual or postponed due to COVID-19. Check venue websites for updates.
COLORADO SPRINGS AREA
• Move to virtual - Sept. 18: Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial, 11 a.m.; facebook.com/IAFFonline/ or youtube.com/user/IAFFTV.
• Canceled - Oct. 2-3: Friends of Colorado Springs Jazz Party
• New date - Oct. 12: Innkeeper Dinner; lfsrm.org/event/innkeeper.
• Pikes Peak Center; pikespeakcenter.com
New date - July 10, 2022: Kenny G
Canceled - Oct. 31: Jeanne Robertson
DENVER AREA
• Ball Arena; ballarena.com; ticketmaster.com
Canceled - Nov. 16: Florida Georgia Line
Postponed - new date TBD: Pearl Jam
• Bellco Theatre; bellcotheatre.com; axs.com
New date - Nov. 5-6: Jim Gaffigan
Canceled - Dec. 18-19: "Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue"
New date - Feb. 9, 2022: Il Divo
New date - Feb. 19, 2022: Iliza: Back in Action Tour
New date - Feb. 27, 2022: Ana Gabriel
New date and venue - March 19, 2022: Letterkenny Live!
New date - Aug. 25, 2022: Alicia Keys
• Bluebird Theater; bluebirdtheater.net;axs.com
New date - Nov. 6: Dan Deacon
Canceled - Nov. 15: Red Fang with Starcrawler, Warish
New date - March 23, 2022: Caroline Rose
New date - April 24, 2022: The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell
New date - June 17-19, 2022: The Hold Stead
• Boulder Theater; bouldertheater.com; axs.com
Canceled - Oct. 8: Saint Motel
Canceled - Oct. 21-22: An Acoustic Night with Dispatch with Emelise
Canceled - Oct. 28: Tchami
Canceled - Nov. 4: Billy Prine & the Prine Time Band Present: Songs of John Prine with Max Gomez
New date - Jan. 18, 2022: Lucinda Williams and her band Buick 6
• Fillmore Auditorium; fillmoreauditorium.org; ticketmaster.com
Postponed - new date TBD: Killswitch Engage: Atonement Tour North America
• Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre; fiddlersgreenamp.com; axs.com
New date - Aug. 2, 2022: Backstreet Boys
• Fox Theater; foxtheatre.com; axs.com
Canceled - Nov. 16: Red Fang with Starcrawler, Warish
New date - April 23, 2022: The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell
New date - Oct. 6, 2022: The Airborne Toxic Event
• Gothic Theater; gothictheatre.com; axs.com
Canceled - Sept. 30: Ghostland Observatory
New date - Oct. 1: Geoff Tate
New venue - Oct. 6: Lucy Dacus with Bartees Strange
New date and venue - Oct. 12: Shallou with Robotaki
Postponed - new date TBD - Oct. 14: Gary Numan
New date - Oct. 21: Chicano Batman with Angelica Garcia
New date - Oct. 31: Christopher Cross
New date and venue - Nov. 11: Silverstein with The Plot in You, Can't Swim
New date - Nov. 23: Olivia O'Brien with UPSAHL, Drumaq
New venue - Dec. 2: TV Girl with Jordana
New date - Dec. 11: The Driver Era with The Wrecks
• Mission Ballroom; missionballroom.com; axs.com
New date - Sept. 22: Alec Benjamin with Seabra
New date - Sept. 29: Judas Priest with Sabaton
• Ogden Theatre; ogdentheatre.com; axs.com
New date - Sept. 24: Samantha Fish with Jackson Stokes
Postponed - new date TBD - Oct. 3: Toadies & Reverend Horton Heat
New date - Oct. 4: Ministry with Helmet & Front Line Assembly
New date - Nov. 21: Neck Deep with Boston Manor, Zero 9:36, Heart Attack Man, Oxymorrons
New date - Dec. 10: Nora En Pure
New date - Jan. 18, 2022: Circa Survive with Tiger Jaw, Sould Glo
New date - March 17, 2022: Droeloe
New date - April 11, 2022: Girl Talk
New date - April 23, 2022: Johnnyswim
New date - May 12, 2022: An Evening with They Might be Giants
New date - May 28, 2022: 070 Shake
• Paramount Theatre; paramountdenver.com, ticketmaster.com
Canceled - Sept. 18: Chris Tucker
New date - Nov. 6: Dream Theater
Canceled - July 5, 2022: Dita Von Teese: Glamonatrix
• Red Rocks Amphitheatre; redrocksonline.com; axs.com
New date - Sept. 17-19: Greensky Bluegrass
New date - Sept. 23: Get the Led Out
New date - Sept. 24-25: Big Gigantic NGHTMRE
New date - Sept. 27: Lynyrd Skynyrd
New date - Oct. 3: Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange)
New date - Oct. 5: Heilung
New date - Oct. 10: Opiuo and CloZee with LSDREAM, Of the Trees, Potions
New date - Nov. 11-14: Ganja White Night
New date - April 22, 2022: Galantis and 3LAU
New date - April 29, 2022: Trevor Hall/Citzen Cope
New date - May 5, 2022: Hippie Sabotage
New date - May 6-7, 2022: Brantley Gilbert
New date - May 9, 2022: Russ
New date - May 16, 2022: Kaleo
New date - May 29, 2022: Ziggly Marley & Stephen Marley and Ben Harter & the Innocent Criminals
New date - June 1-2, 2022: Lord Huron
New date - June 4, 2022: Michael Franti & Spearhead
New date - June 10-11, 2022: The Revivalists
New date - June 14-15, 2022: Glass Animals
New date - June 22, 2022: Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine and Neko Case
New date - July 21, 2022: David Gray
New date - July 27, 2022: Goo Goo Dolls
New date - Oct. 10-11, 2022: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard