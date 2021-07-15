Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Many events required advance registration or tickets.
SUMMER FESTIVALS
• Frederick — Chainsaws and Chuckwagons: Masterful chainsaw carvers, music and food trucks. Through July 17, Frederick; tinyurl.com/y9lfftn7.
• Telluride — Telluride Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase: Through July 18, Telluride; tellurideamericana.com.
• Crested Butte — Wildflower Festival: Surround yourself in the symphony of wildflowers. Through July 18, Crested Butte; crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.com.
• Central City — Central Center Opera Festival: Through Aug. 1; centralcityopera.org.
• Morrison — Film on the Rocks: Drive-in and amphitheatre shows. Through Aug. 2, Morrison; denverfilm.org/programs/film-on-the-rocks.
• Vail — Bravo! Vail Music Festival: Celebrating more than 30 years of music in the mountains. Through Aug. 4, Vail; bravovail.org.
• Boulder — Colorado Music Festival: Summer Concert Season of Orchestral and Chamber Music. Through Aug. 7, Boulder; coloradomusicfestival.org.
• Boulder — Colorado Shakespeare Festival: The nation’s second-oldest Shakespeare festival. Through Aug. 15, Boulder; cupresents.org/series/shakespeare-festival.
• Larkspur — Colorado Renaissance Festival: Flash back to the 16th Century and journey through a medieval city. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 22, Larkspur; coloradorenaissance.com. Aspen; aspenmusicfestival.com.
• Aspen — Aspen Music Festival and School: Wide variety of musical works, periods and performers. Through Aug. 22,
• Denver — RiNo Art District Bazaar: Shop more than 100 local makers, craft beer tastings, food and more. Saturdays through Aug. 27, Denver; denverbazaar.com.
• Steamboat Springs — Strings Musical Festival, through Sept. 24, Steamboat Springs; stringsmusicfestival.com.
• Denver — Sloan's Lake Bazaar: Shop more than 100 local makers, craft beer tastings, food and more. Saturdays through Oct. 2, Denver; denverbazaar.com.
• Denver — Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. July 15, 24 and 25, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.
• Colorado — Music in the Mountains: Classical music festival. July 15-Aug. 1, venues across Colorado; musicinthemountains.com.
• Boulder — Creek Festival: Music, marketplace, food and more. July 16-18, Boulder; bouldercreekfest.com.
• Victor — Gold Rush Days: Live music, food, beer, tractor pull, parade, mining games and more. July 16-18, Victor; tinyurl.com/s5qwgc7.
• Castle Rock — Castle Rock WineFest: Tastings, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, music and more. July 17, Castle Rock; castlerock.org/signature-events.
• Denver — Summer Tequila Fest: Connecting tequila lovers with great tequila. July 17, Denver; tinyurl.com/reyyn5n.
• Edgewater — Blues & BBQ Street Festival — Music, food and beer. July 17, Edgewater; bluesnbbq.com.
• Fountain — TruckIt: Truck show, autocross, music and more. July 17-18, Fountain; truckitlife.com.
• Fairplay — Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show: July 22-25, Fairplay; tinyurl.com/y3xxxsyy.
• Cañon City — Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival: To promote outdoors and an active lifestyle. July 23-24, Cañon City; royalgorgewhitewaterfestival.com.
• Colorado Springs — GRIDLIFE: Alpine Horizon Festival: Music, camping and car culture, July 23-25, Colorado Springs; alpinehorizonfestival.com.
• Carbondale — Mountain Fair Festival: More than 145 vendors, music and more. July 23-25, Carbondale; carbondalearts.com/mountain-fair.
• Crested Butte — Crested Butte Music Festival: Musical adventures, Singer Songwriter camp and more. July 23-Oct. 1, Crested Butte; crestedbuttemusicfestival.org.
• Denver — Denver Summer Brew Fest: Sample more than 100 brews. July 24, Denver; denverbrewfest.com.
• Cripple Creek — Pearl DeVere Day Celebration and Bed Race: July 24, Cripple Creek; tinyurl.com/fx6kuhn4.
• Winter Park — Winter Park Resort Beerfest: Breweries, distilleries, live music and more. July 24, Winter Park; tinyurl.com/96th6svs.
• Estes Park — SnowyGrass: Bluegrass Festival, local bands, food and more. July 30-31, Estes Park; snowygrass.com.
• Vail — International Dance Festival: Celebration featuring ballet, modern dance and other genres. July 30-Aug. 9, Vail; vaildance.org.
• Green Mountain Falls — Bronc Day Festival: Parade, food, boat races vendors and more. July 31, Green Mountain Falls; broncdayco.org.
• Breckenridge — August Art Festival: Aug. 5-7. Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.
• Denver — Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. Aug. 5, 14, 15, 21 and 22, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.
• Alamosa — Beat the Heat BBQ, Brews and Chili Festival: Aug. 6-7, Alamosa; slvbeattheheat.com.
• Colorado Springs — Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb: Race up the mountain. Aug. 7, Colorado Springs; pikespeakcyclinghillclimb.org.
• Florence — Art & Beer Fest: Aug. 7, Florence; florencebrewing.com.
• Woodland Park — Mountain Arts Festival: Aug. 7-8, Woodland Park; themountainartists.org.
• Fort Collins — Art in the Square: Outdoor showcase of fine visual art and handcrafted goods along with live music. Aug. 7-8, Fort Collins; coloradoevents.org/artinthesquare.
• Monument — Watermelon Festival: Slip-n-slide, watermelon eating contest, petting zoo and more. Aug. 7-15, Monument; watermelonfestival.net.
• Vail — Kids Adventure Games: Mountain biking, Slip N' Slide, cargo nets, zip lines and more for ages 6-14. Aug. 11-15, Vail; kidsadventuregames.com.
• Boulder — International Fringe Festival: Celebrating art outside the box. Aug. 11-22, Boulder; boulderfringe.com.
• Hugo — Colorado Prairie Music Festival: With Aaron Watson. Aug. 13, Hugo; coloradoprairiemusicfest.com.
• Telluride — Jazz Festival: Aug. 13-15, Telluride; telluridejazz.org.
• Cripple Creek — Donkey Derby Days: Watch a race inspired by the town’s resident donkey herd with games, entertainment and more. Aug. 14-15, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com.
• Ridgway — Weehawken's Rendezvous: Fine arts, crafts, food and more. Aug. 14-15, Ridgway; tinyurl.com/as4vt5cw.
• Palisade — Peach Festival: Vendors, food, live music and more. Aug. 19-21, Palisade; palisadecoc.com/palisade-peach-festival.
• Avon — Vail Valley Brew Fest: Unlimited sample with music and more. Aug. 21, Avon; denverbrewfest.com.
• Windsor — Front Range Wine Festival: With more than 35 Colorado wineries. Aug. 21, Windsor; frontrangewinefestival.com.
• Boulder — Colorado MahlerFest: Celebration of the life and music. Aug. 24-28, Boulder; mahlerfest.org/whats-on.
• Fruita — Mike the Headless Chicken Festival: Dedicated to the amazing story of one chicken’s will to live. Aug. 27-28, Fruita; miketheheadlesschicken.org.
• Estes Park — Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft. Aug. 27-29, Estes Park; handmadeincolorado.com.
• Boulder — Taco Fest: Tacos, craft beer, tequila and more. Aug. 28, Boulder; bouldertacofest.com.
• Ridgway — Ridgway River Festival: Riverside and in-stream activities and entertainment. Aug. 28, Ridgway; ridgwayriverfestival.org.
• Manitou Springs — Colorado Wine Festival: All wine made in the state of Colorado. Aug. 28-29, Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/manitou-springs-colorado-wine-festival.
• Denver — Art Students League of Denver Summer Art Market: Food, music, art activities and demonstrations. Aug. 28-29, Denver; asld.org.
• Crestone — Energy Fair: Reconnect: Self...Village...Nature. Aug. 28-29, Crestone; crestoneenergyfair.org.
• Littleton — Affordable Arts Festival: More than 160 artists. Aug. 29, Littleton; affordableartsfestival.com.
• Fountain — Trucks & Tunes Outlaw Weekend: With trucks, motorsports and live music. Sept. 3-6, Fountain; truckstunes.com.
• Telluride — Film Festival: Telluride. Sept. 3-6; tinyurl.com/ybzhq9jj.
• Evergreen — SummerFest: With more than 100 artists from all over the country. Sept. 4-5, Evergreen; evergreenarts.org.
• Colorado Springs — Labor Day Lift Off: Balloon festival. Sept. 4-6, Colorado Springs; coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.
• Denver — Cherry Creek Arts Festival, Sept. 4-6, Denver; cherrycreekartsfestival.org/30th.
• Denver — Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. Sept. 9 and 23, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.
• Denver — Buskerfest: Sept. 10-12, Denver; unionstationbuskerfest.com.
• Aspen — Food and Wine Classic: The world’s most accomplished winemakers, celebrity chefs, and culinary experts come together in one breathtaking setting. Sept. 10-12, Aspen; classic.foodandwine.com.
• Denver — Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft. Sept. 17-19, Denver; handmadeincolorado.com.
• Denver — Denver Arts Festival: Fine arts and crafts. Sept. 18-19, Denver; denverartsfestival.com.
• Palisade — Colorado Mountain Wine Fest: Food, wine pairings and more. Sept. 18-19, Palisade; palisadecoc.com.
• Pueblo — Chile & Frijoles Festival: Vendors with chili merchandise and other Pueblo items available. Sept. 24-26, Pueblo; festival.pueblochamber.org.
• Denver — Colorado Dragon Boat Festival: Take a trip to Asia, with exhibits, performances and dragon boat racing. Sept. 25-26, Denver; cdbf.org.
• Ridgway — Weehawken's Sneffels Fiber Arts Festival: Regional wool market. Sept. 25-25, Ridgway; sneffelsfiberfest.com.
FAIRS
• Calhan — El Paso County Fair: Through July 17, El Paso County Fairgrounds, Calhan; elpasocountyfair.com.
• Grand Junction — Mesa County Fair: Through July 17, Mesa County Fairgrounds, Grand Junction; mesacountyfair.com.
• Fairplay — Park County Fair and Rodeo: Through July 18, Fairplay; parkcofair.com.
• Aurora — Arapahoe County Fair: July 22-25, Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, Aurora; arapahoecountyfair.com.
• Louisville — Street Faire Summer: Vendors, food and more. July 23-Sept. 3, Louisville; downtownlouisvilleco.com/street-faire.
• Montrose — Montrose County Fair and Rodeo: July 24-31, Montrose; montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.
• Poncha Springs — Chaffee County Fair and Rodeo: July 24-Aug. 1, Chaffee County Fairgrounds, Poncha Springs; chaffeecountyfair.com.
• Greeley — Weld County Fair: July 24-Aug. 2, Weld County Fairgrounds, Greeley; weldcountyfair.com.
• Rifle — Garfield County Fair and Rodeo: July 27-Aug. 1, Garfield County Fairgrounds, Rifle; garfieldcountyfair.com.
• Sterling — Logan County Fair: July 29-Aug. 8, Sterling; lcfair.org.
• Kremmling — Grand County Middle Park Fair and Rodeo: July 30-Aug. 8, Kremmling; middleparkfairandrodeo.com.
• Denver — 16th Street Fair: Arts and crafts. July 31-Aug. 1, 16th Street Mall, Denver; coloradoevents.org/16thstreetfair.
• Hotchkiss — Delta County Fair: July 31-Aug. 7, Delta County Fairgrounds, Hotchkiss; deltacountyfair.com.
• Kiowa — Elbert County Fair: July 31-Aug. 8, Kiowa; elbertcountyfair.com.
• Castle Rock — Douglas County Fair and Rodeo: July 31-Aug. 8, Castle Rock; douglascountyfairandrodeo.com.
• Brighton — Adams County Fair: Aug. 4-8, Adams County Regional Park Complex, Brighton; adamscountyfair.com.
• Longmont — Boulder County Fair: The oldest fair in Colorado. Aug. 6-15, Longmont; bouldercountyfair.org.
• Hugo — Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo: Aug. 9-14, Hugo; lincolncountyfair.info.
• Hayden — Routt County Fair: Aug. 13-22, Hayden; routtcountyfair.org.
• Rocky Ford — Arkansas Valley Fair: Aug. 18-22, Rocky Ford Fairgrounds, Rocky Ford; arkvalleyfair.com.
• Pueblo — Colorado State Fair: Aug. 27-Sept. 6, Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo; coloradostatefair.com.
RODEOS
• Fraser — High Country Stampede Rodeo: Saturdays, through Aug. 14, John Work Arena, Fraser; highcountrystampede.com.
• Snowmass — Snowmass Rodeo: Wednesdays, through Aug. 18, Snowmass Rodeo Grounds, Snowmass Village; snowmassrodeo.org.
• Carbondale — Wild West Rodeo Series: Thursdays, through Aug. 19, Gus Darien Riding Area, Carbondale; carbondalerodeo.com.
• Colorado Springs — Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo: July 15-17, Norris-Penrose Event Center, Colorado Springs; pikespeakorbust.org.
• Gunnison — Cattlemen’s Days: Rodeo, horse show, carnival and more, July 15-17, Gunnison; cattlemensdays.com.
• Colorado Springs — Ride for the Branch Championship Ranch Rodeo: Aug. 7, Colorado Springs; rideforthebrand.org.
• Alamosa — Round-Up: Aug. 26-29, Alamosa Fairgrounds, Alamosa; alamosaroundup.com.