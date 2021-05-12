Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Many events required advance registration or tickets.

SUMMER FESTIVALS

• Denver — RiNo Art District Bazaar: Shop more than 100 local makers, craft beer tastings, food and more. Saturdays through Aug. 27, Denver; denverbazaar.com.

• Colorado Springs area — Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival: Promotes conservation and education to explore the area’s natural and agricultural heritage resources of the Pikes Peak Region. May 14-16, various locations, Colorado Springs area. Go online for ticket prices and registration: pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org.

• Rifle — Rendezvous Festival: Carnival, music and more. May 14-16, Rifle; riflerendezvous.wordpress.com.

• Hasty — Bent on Birding and Heritage Festival and Rollin's Along the Santa Fe Trail Auto Tour: Birdwatching, tours and more, May 14-16, Hasty; coloradobirdingtrail.com.

• Highlands Ranch — Culture on the Green: Pack a picnic and enjoy outdoor entertainment. May 21, Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/v7e5p89u.

• Denver — Bacon and Beer Classic Festival: Indulge in three hours of unlimited bacon dishes and craft beers, with more 100 beers and bacon-infused dishes. May 22, Denver; baconandbeerclassic.com.

• Morrison — Film on the Rocks: Drive-in and amphitheatre shows. May 26-Aug. 2, Morrison; denverfilm.org/programs/film-on-the-rocks.

• Black Forest — MeadowGrass Music Festival: Features performances from more than 20 national, regional and local artists. May 28-30, Black Forest; meadowgrass.org.

• Centennial — Colorado Music & Arts Festival: Visual arts, music, food and more. May 29-30, Centennial; tinyurl.com/bxnn3938.

• Creede — Taste of Creede Festival: With live local music, Silver Chef competition, food and art. May 29-31, Creede; creede.com/taste-of-creede.

• Telluride — Virtual Mountain Film Festival. May 31-June 6; tinyurl.com/ybzhq9jj.

• Durango — Animas River Days: River surfing, inflatable rodeos, stand-up paddle board race and more. June 3-6, Durango; animasriverdays.com.

• Denver — Lit Fest: Celebration of the literary arts. June 4-13, Denver; lighthousewriters.org/events/lit-fest.

• Johnstown — BBQ Day: Breakfast, football, parade, games, entertainment and more. June 5, Parish Park, Johnstown; johnstownbbqday.org.

• Thornton — Thorntonfest: Embraces the spirit of community involvement and offers interactive, cultural and fun activities. June 5, Thornton; tinyurl.com/y855tqc2.

• Fort Collins — Taste of Fort Collins: Food, music, art and more. June 5-6, Fort Collins; tasteoffortcollins.com.

• Denver — Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. June 5, 6, 12, 13 and 17, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.

• Denver — Sloan's Lake Bazaar: Shop more than 100 local makers, craft beer tastings, food and more. Saturday June 5-Oct. 2, Denver; denverbazaar.com.

• Castle Rock — Subaru Elephant Rock Cycling Festival: Unofficial start to the Colorado cycling season. June 6, Castle Rock; elephantrockride.com.

• Colorado Springs — Summer Music Festival: Chamber and Orchestra Music. June 6-25, Colorado College, Colorado Springs; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival.

• Vail — GoPro Mountain Games: Adventure sports, with cycling, running, kayaking, bouldering and more. June 10-13, Vail; mountaingames.com.

• Parker — Parker Days: Entertainment, strongman competition, carnival rides. June 10-13, downtown Parker; parkerdaysfestival.com.

• Boulder — Hanuman Festival: Yoga and music festival. June 10-31, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

• Palisade — Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Music Festival: June 11-13, Palisade; palisademusic.com.

• Creede — Donkey Dash: Burro racing. June 12, Main Street, Creede; creede.com/donkey-dash.html.

• Salida — FIBArk: First In Boating on the Arkansas is America’s oldest whitewater festival. June 17-20, Salida; fibark.com.

• Rye — Sonic Bloom Festival: Colorado’s premier electronic music festival. June 17-20, Rye; sonicbloomfestival.com.

• Boulder — Colorado Brazil Fest: Brazilian dancing, music, food and more. June 18-19, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

• Colorado Springs — Pikes Peak Celtic Fest: Bagpipes, fish and chips and Irish dancers. June 18-20, Colorado Springs; pikespeakcelticfestival.com.

• Colorado Springs — Juneteenth Festival: Keynote speakers, car show, concerts and more. June 18-20, Colorado Springs; csjuneteenthfestival.com.

• Boulder — International Festival: Dance-focused festival. June 18-20, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

• Victor — Gem and Mineral Show: Vendors from across the state selling Colorado dug minerals. June 18-20, downtown, Victor; victorcolorado.com.

• Boulder — Colorado Shakespeare Festival: The nation’s second-oldest Shakespeare festival. June 18-Aug. 15, Boulder; cupresents.org/series/shakespeare-festival.

• Ridgeway — Fete de la Musique: With musicians from all genres. June 20, Ridgway; ridgwayfete.com.

• Craig — Whittle the Wood Festival: June 23-26, Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/signature-events.php.

• Greeley — Greeley Stampede: Music, stampede and more. June 23-July 4, Greeley; greeleystampede.org.

• Grand Junction — Country Jam Music Festival: Carrie Underwood, Toby Keith and Luke Combs will be headliners. June 24-26, Grand Junction; countryjam.com.

• Bond — Beanstalk Music and Mountain Festival: Three days of music, yoga. June 24-26, Bond; beanstalkfestival.com.

• Boulder — International Film Festival: With films and filmmakers from around the world. June 24-27, Boulder; biff1.com.

• Telluride — Yoga Festival: Yoga, meditation, music and more. June 24-27, Telluride; tellurideyogafestival.com.

• Aspen — Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience: With a greater variety of artists. June 24-27, Aspen; tinyurl.com/yb2awjrz.

• Denver — SeriesFest: Dedicated to showcasing the best new pilots from established and emerging content creators. June 24-July 11, Denver; seriesfest.com.

• Vail — Bravo! Vail Music Festival: Celebrating more than 30 years of music in the mountains. June 24-Aug. 4, Vail; bravovail.org.

• Vail — Craft Beer Classic: Beer paired with adventure. June 25-26, Vail; vailcraftbeerclassic.com.

• Estes Park — Scandinavian Midsummer Festival: Music, dancing, Vikings and beer. June 25-27, Estes Park; estesmidsummer.com.

• Frederick — Frederick in Flight - Hot Air Balloon Festival: June 25-27, Centennial Park, Frederick; tinyurl.com/yb5dro9u.

• Boulder — Comedy Festival: With nationally touring comics. June 25-27, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

• Palisade — Colorado Lavender Festival: Vendors, crafts, tours and more. June 25-27, Palisade; palisadecoc.com.

• Monument — Front Range Maker's Market: More than 75 makers, artists, vendors and more. June 26, Monument; frmakersmarket.com.

• Arvada — Arvada on Tap – A Craft Beer and BBQ Fest: June 26, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com.

• Steamboat Springs — Reds, Whites and Brews in the Boat: Unlimited wine and craft brew tastings, live music and vendors. June 26, Steamboat Springs; redswhitesandbrews.net.

• Denver — Denver PrideFest: Celebration of community, heritage, family and culture. June 26-27, Denver; denverpride.org.

• Lafayette — Botanica - A Festival of Plants: Workshops, presenters, farm to table dinner and more. June 26-27, Lafayette; botanicafestival.com.

• Colorado Springs — Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb: Race up the mountain. June 27, Pikes Peak; ppihc.com.

• Grand Lake — Spirit Polar Plunge: Food, music and more. June 27, Grand Lake; mountainfamilycenter.org/events.

• Aspen — Aspen Ideas Festival: Public gathering place for leaders from around the globe and across many disciplines to engage in deep and inquisitive discussion of the ideas and issues that shape our lives and challenge our times. June 27-30, Aspen; aspenideas.org/attend/festival.

• Breckenridge — July Art Festival: July 1-3. Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.

• Boulder — Colorado Music Festival: Summer Concert Season of Orchestral and Chamber Music, July 1-Aug. 7, Boulder; coloradomusicfestival.org.

• Aspen — Aspen Music Festival and School: Wide variety of musical works, periods and performers. July 1-Aug. 22, Aspen; aspenmusicfestival.com.

• Larkspur — Colorado Renaissance Festival: Flash back to the 16th Century and journey through a medieval city. Saturdays and Sundays, July 3-Aug. 22, Larkspur; coloradorenaissance.com.

• Aurora — Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival: Sewing, quilting, needle-art and craft supply exhibits. July 8-10, Aurora; quiltcraftsew.com/denver.

• Durango — Rocky Mountain Ukefest: Concerts and ukulele workshops for all levels of musicians. July 8-11, Durango; rockymountainukefest.com.

• Westcliffe — High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival: July 8-11, Westcliffe; highmountainhayfever.org.

• Silverthorne — Fine Art Festival: July 9-11, Silverthorne; mountainartfestivals.com.

• Telluride — The Ride Festival: Stellar rock and roll music. July 9-11, Telluride; ridefestival.com.

• Edwards — Art on the Rockies: Fine art, kid’s zone and more. July 9-11, Edwards; artontherockies.org.

• Crested Butte — Wildflower Festival: Surround yourself in the symphony of wildflowers. July 9-18, Crested Butte; crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.com.

• Denver — Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. July 10, 11, 15, 24 and 25, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.

• Frederick — Chainsaws and Chuckwagons: Masterful chainsaw carvers, music and food trucks. July 14-17, Frederick; tinyurl.com/y9lfftn7.

• Telluride — Telluride Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase: July 14-18, Telluride; tellurideamericana.com.

• Colorado — Music on the Mountains: Classical music festival. July 15-Aug. 1, venues across Colorado; musicinthemountains.com.

• Boulder — Creek Festival: Music, marketplace, food and more. July 16-18, Boulder; bouldercreekfest.com.

• Victor — Gold Rush Days: Live music, food, beer, tractor pull, parade, mining games and more. July 16-18, Victor; tinyurl.com/s5qwgc7.

• Castle Rock — Castle Rock WineFest: Tastings, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, music and more. July 17, Castle Rock; castlerock.org/signature-events.

• Denver — Summer Tequila Fest: Connecting tequila lovers with great tequila. July 17, Denver; tinyurl.com/reyyn5n.

• Edgewater — Blues & BBQ Street Festival — Music, food and beer. July 17, Edgewater; bluesnbbq.com.

• Fountain — TruckIt: Truck show, autocross, music and more. July 17-18, Fountain; truckitlife.com.

• Fairplay — Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show: July 22-25, Fairplay; tinyurl.com/y3xxxsyy.

• Cañon City — Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival: To promote outdoors and an active lifestyle. July 23-24, Cañon City; royalgorgewhitewaterfestival.com.

• Evergreen — Jazz Festival: World-class talent, intimate venues and Rocky Mountain setting. July 23-25, Evergreen; evergreenjazz.org.

• Carbondale — Mountain Fair Festival: More than 145 vendors, music and more. July 23-25, Carbondale; carbondalearts.com/mountain-fair.

• Denver — Denver Summer Brew Fest: Sample more than 100 brews. July 24, Denver; denverbrewfest.com.

• Estes Park — SnowyGrass: Bluegrass Festival, local bands, food and more. July 30-31, Estes Park; snowygrass.com.

• Vail — International Dance Festival: Celebration featuring ballet, modern dance and other genres. July 30-Aug. 9, Vail; vaildance.org.

• Green Mountain Falls — Bronc Day Festival: Parade, food, boat races vendors and more. July 31, Green Mountain Falls; broncdayco.org.

• Breckenridge — August Art Festival: Aug. 5-7. Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.

• Denver — Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. Aug. 5, 14, 15, 21 and 22, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.

• Alamosa — Beat the Heat BBQ, Brews and Chili Festival: Aug. 6-7, Alamosa; slvbeattheheat.com.

• Colorado Springs — Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb: Race up the mountain. Aug. 7, Colorado Springs; pikespeakcyclinghillclimb.org.

• Fort Collins — Art in the Square: Outdoor showcase of fine visual art and handcrafted goods along with live music. Aug. 7-8, Fort Collins; coloradoevents.org/artinthesquare.

• Vail — Kids Adventure Games: Mountain biking, Slip N' Slide, cargo nets, zip lines and more for ages 6-14. Aug. 11-15, Vail; kidsadventuregames.com.

• Boulder — International Fringe Festival: Celebrating art outside the box. Aug. 11-22, Boulder; boulderfringe.com.

• Hugo — Colorado Prairie Music Festival: With Aaron Watson. Aug. 13, Hugo; coloradoprairiemusicfest.com.

• Telluride — Jazz Festival: Aug. 13-15, Telluride; telluridejazz.org.

• Cripple Creek — Donkey Derby Days: Watch a race inspired by the town’s resident donkey herd with games, entertainment and more. Aug. 14-15, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com.

• Ridgway — Weehawken's Rendezvous: Fine arts, crafts, food and more. Aug. 14-15, Ridgway; tinyurl.com/as4vt5cw.

• Palisade — Peach Festival: Vendors, food, live music and more. Aug. 19-21, Palisade; palisadecoc.com/palisade-peach-festival.

• Avon — Vail Valley Brew Fest: Unlimited sample with music and more. Aug. 21, Avon; denverbrewfest.com.

• Windsor — Front Range Wine Festival: With more than 35 Colorado wineries. Aug. 21, Windsor; frontrangewinefestival.com.

• Boulder — Colorado MahlerFest: Celebration of the life and music. Aug. 24-28, Boulder; mahlerfest.org/whats-on.

• Fruita — Mike the Headless Chicken Festival: Dedicated to the amazing story of one chicken’s will to live. Aug. 27-28, Fruita; miketheheadlesschicken.org.

• Estes Park — Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft. Aug. 27-29, Estes Park; handmadeincolorado.com.

• Boulder — Taco Fest: Tacos, craft beer, tequila and more. Aug. 28, Boulder; bouldertacofest.com.

• Ridgway — Ridgway River Festival: Riverside and in-stream activities and entertainment. Aug. 28, Ridgway; ridgwayriverfestival.org.

• Manitou Springs — Colorado Wine Festival: All wine made in the state of Colorado. Aug. 28-29, Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/manitou-springs-colorado-wine-festival.

• Denver — Art Students League of Denver Summer Art Market: Food, music, art activities and demonstrations. Aug. 28-29, Denver; asld.org.

• Telluride — Film Festival: Telluride. Sept. 3-6; tinyurl.com/ybzhq9jj.

• Evergreen — SummerFest: With more than 100 artists from all over the country. Sept. 4-5, Evergreen; evergreenarts.org.

• Denver — Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. Sept. 9 and 23, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.

• Aspen — Food and Wine Classic: The world’s most accomplished winemakers, celebrity chefs, and culinary experts come together in one breathtaking setting. Sept. 10-12, Aspen; classic.foodandwine.com.

• Denver — Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft. Sept. 17-19, Denver; handmadeincolorado.com.

• Denver — Denver Arts Festival: Fine arts and crafts. Sept. 18-19, Denver; denverartsfestival.com.

• Palisade — Colorado Mountain Wine Fest: Food, wine pairings and more. Sept. 18-19, Palisade; palisadecoc.com.

• Pueblo — Chile & Frijoles Festival: Vendors with chili merchandise and other Pueblo items available. Sept. 24-26, Pueblo; festival.pueblochamber.org.

• Denver — Colorado Dragon Boat Festival: Take a trip to Asia, with exhibits, performances and dragon boat racing. Sept. 25-26, Denver; cdbf.org.

• Ridgway — Weehawken's Sneffels Fiber Arts Festival: Regional wool market. Sept. 25-25, Ridgway; sneffelsfiberfest.com.

FAIRS

• Calhan — El Paso County Fair: July 10-17, El Paso County Fairgrounds, Calhan; elpasocountyfair.com.

• Grand Junction — Mesa County Fair: July 13-17, Mesa County Fairgrounds, Grand Junction; mesacountyfair.com.

• Fairplay — Park County Fair and Rodeo: July 13-18, Fairplay; parkcofair.com.

• Aurora — Arapahoe County Fair: July 22-25, Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, Aurora; arapahoecountyfair.com.

• Louisville — Street Faire Summer: Vendors, food and more. July 23-Sept. 3, Louisville; downtownlouisvilleco.com/street-faire.

• Montrose — Montrose County Fair and Rodeo: July 24-31, Montrose; montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.

• Poncha Springs — Chaffee County Fair and Rodeo: July 24-Aug. 1, Chaffee County Fairgrounds, Poncha Springs; chaffeecountyfair.com.

• Greeley — Weld County Fair: July 24-Aug. 2, Weld County Fairgrounds, Greeley; weldcountyfair.com.

• Rifle — Garfield County Fair and Rodeo: July 27-Aug. 1, Garfield County Fairgrounds, Rifle; garfieldcountyfair.com.

• Sterling — Logan County Fair: July 29-Aug. 8, Sterling; lcfair.org.

• Kremmling — Grand County Middle Park Fair and Rodeo: July 30-Aug. 8, Kremmling; middleparkfairandrodeo.com.

• Denver — 16th Street Fair: Arts and crafts. July 31-Aug. 1, 16th Street Mall, Denver; coloradoevents.org/16thstreetfair.

• Hotchkiss — Delta County Fair: July 31-Aug. 7, Delta County Fairgrounds, Hotchkiss; deltacountyfair.com.

• Kiowa — Elbert County Fair: July 31-Aug. 8, Kiowa; elbertcountyfair.com.

• Castle Rock — Douglas County Fair and Rodeo: July 31-Aug. 8, Castle Rock; douglascountyfairandrodeo.com.

• Brighton — Adams County Fair: Aug. 4-8, Adams County Regional Park Complex, Brighton; adamscountyfair.com.

• Loveland — Larimer County Fair and Rodeo: Aug. 6-10, The Ranch, Loveland; larimercountyfair.org.

• Longmont — Boulder County Fair: The oldest fair in Colorado. Aug. 6-15, Longmont; bouldercountyfair.org.

• Hugo — Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo: Aug. 9-14, Hugo; lincolncountyfair.info.

• Hayden — Routt County Fair: Aug. 13-22, Hayden; routtcountyfair.org.

• Rocky Ford — Arkansas Valley Fair: Aug. 18-22, Rocky Ford Fairgrounds, Rocky Ford; arkvalleyfair.com.

• Pueblo — Colorado State Fair: Aug. 27-Sept. 6, Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo; coloradostatefair.com.

RODEOS

• Elizabeth — Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo: June 3-6, Arena at Casey Jones Park, Elizabeth; elizabethstampede.com.

• Carbondale — Wild West Rodeo Series: Thursdays, June 3-Aug. 19, Gus Darien Riding Area, Carbondale; carbondalerodeo.com.

• Cortez — Ute Mountain Round-Up Rodeo: June 10-12, Montezuma County Fairgrounds, Cortez; utemountainroundup.org.

• Snowmass — Snowmass Rodeo: Wednesdays, June 23-Aug. 18, Snowmass Rodeo Grounds, Snowmass Village; snowmassrodeo.org.

• Greeley — Greeley Stampede: June 24-July 4, Island Grove Regional Park, Greeley; greeleystampede.org.

• Fraser — High Country Stampede Rodeo: Saturdays, July 3-Aug. 14, John Work Arena, Fraser; highcountrystampede.com.

• Estes Park — Rooftop Rodeo: July 5-10, Estes Park; rooftoprodeo.com.

• Steamboat Springs — Hot Air Balloon Rodeo: July 10-11, Bald Eagle Lake, Steamboat Springs; steamboatchamber.com.

• Colorado Springs — Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo: July 14-17, Norris-Penrose Event Center, Colorado Springs; pikespeakorbust.org.

• Gunnison — Cattlemen’s Days: Rodeo, horse show, carnival and more, July 15-17, Gunnison; cattlemensdays.com.

• Alamosa — Round-Up: Aug. 26-29, Alamosa Fairgrounds, Alamosa; alamosaroundup.com.

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS AND EVENTS

JULY 3-4

• Creede —Independence Day Celebration: Creede; creede.com/4th-of-july.

JULY 4

• Arvada — Independence Day Fireworks: 7-10 p.m., fireworks begin at dusk, Stenger Soccer Complex, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com.

• Aurora — 4th of July Spectacular: Live music, food and fireworks, 6-10 p.m., Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, Aurora; tinyurl.com/zpd8ncw.

• Breckenridge — Independence Day Celebration: Breckenridge; gobreck.com/event/independence-day-celebration.

• Buena Vista — Fourth of July Town Wide Celebration: Buena Vista; buenavistacolorado.org/4th-of-july-celebrations.

• Cripple Creek — 4th of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., Old Homestead House, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com.

• Grand Lakes — 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza: 10 p.m., over the lake, Grand Lake; grandlakechamber.com.

• La Junta — Old Fashioned Fourth of July: Parade, cannon firings, games and more, Bent’s Old Fort, La Junta; visitlajunta.net.

• Northglenn — July 4th Celebrations: 8-11 a.m. E.B. Rains Park; noon-3 p.m. Fox Run North; 4-7 p.m. Wyco Park and Danahy Park, Northglenn; tinyurl.com/y6a8ohwg.

• Vail — Vail America Days: Exhibits, on-the-move musicians and more, from Vail Village to Lionshead, Vail; vailamericadays.com.

• Woodland Park — 4th of July Concert: Ute Pass Cultural Center Pavilion, Woodland Park; woodlandparkchamber.com/copy-of-community-calendar.