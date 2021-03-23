Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

APRIL 2

Easter Quiche Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

"Perspectives on the Passion" Good Friday Performance — Live music and spoken word, 6-8, HarvestDowntown Church, 411 N. Weber St.; tinyurl.com/27wz5zf2.

APRIL 2 OR 3

Easter Brunch Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon April 2 or 1-4 p.m. April 3, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

"God with Us" Musical — 7 p.m. April 2, 1 p.m. April 3, 3 p.m. April 4, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, $35. Tickets required: cyan-alpaca-ckem.squarespace.com.

APRIL 3

Chocolate Bunny Hunt — 9, 10 and 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, call for cost. Register: 520-6745; Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Easter Candy Hunt — Selected vendors will give candy to kids and candy bags will supplies last, starting at 10 a.m., Colorado Springs Flea Market, 5225 E. Platte Ave., $20 admission, free for ages 12 and younger; 380-8599, info@csfleamarket.com.

Kids in the Kitchen: Easter Mini Quiche Cooking Class — For ages 11-14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $35. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Easter Cookie Decorating Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 2-4 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Easter Cake Decorating Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 4-6 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

APRIL 4

Community Easter Service — 10-11 a.m., Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Heights; broadmoorchurch.org.