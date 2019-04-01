APRIL 5-7

“Gallery of Living Art” — Live reproductions of the story of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection, 7:30 p.m. April 5, 2 and 5 p.m. April 6, 3 p.m. April 7; "Junior Gallery of Living Art" for families with younger children, 11 a.m. April 6, First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836.

APRIL 5-11

Lenten Art Experience — 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St.

APRIL 6-20

Visit the Easter Bunny — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, with carrot break 2-3 p.m., noon-5 p.m. Sundays, Chapel Hills Mall, lower level center court, 1710 Briargate Blvd.

Visit the Easter Bunny — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, with carrot break 2-3 p.m., noon-5 p.m., Sundays, The Citadel, 750 Citadel Drive East.

APRIL 13

Easter 4 Kids Celebration — Easter egg hunt, stories, snacks and more, 9-11 a.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 4318 N. Chestnut St.; Pastor James Seiltz, 599-0200, 661-8630, seiltzjv@gmail.com.

Easter Egg Hunt — 9:30 a.m., Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 675 W. Baptist Road.

Easter Egg Hunt — With the Easter story, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilson United Methodist Church, 6460 Flying W Ranch Road; 598-0407.

APRIL 13-21

Visit the Easter Bunny — With egg hunt, 2-3 p.m. April 20, Bass Pro Shop, 13012 Bass Pro Drive. Go online for times.

APRIL 14

"The Passion of Christ" — Exploring Holy Week through anthems, congregational song and narration. 6 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, free-will offering; 574-6700.

APRIL 18

Living Last Supper — 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd.; 598-7013.

APRIL 19

Harvest of Sorrow — Concert with choir and orchestra, 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., free-will offering; 598-7013.

APRIL 20

Easter Bunny Breakfast — 8:30-10 a.m., Outlets at Castle Rock' food court, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., $5.

Chocolate Bunny Walk and Egg Hunt — For ages 2-10 with an adult, 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $6. Register: 520-6745.

Chocolate Bunny Walk and Egg Hunt — For ages 2-10 with an adult, 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $6. Register: 520-6387.

Camryn Pierce, 6, carefully takes a spoonful of sugar for her tea as her mother Kristian Pierce watches as the two enjoy some Victorian tea in the Tea Room following the Victorian Easter Egg Hunt that took place inside of the Miramont Castle in Manitou Springs on Saturday March 31, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Victorian Easter Egg Hunt and Tea — For ages 2-10, accompanied by an adult, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Miramont Castle, 9 Capitol Hill Ave., Manitou Springs, $52 for one adult and one child, $30 for each additional adult, $22 for each addition child. Reservations required: 685-1011.

Community Easter Egg Hunt — For ages 12 and younger, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Springs Journey Church, 1250 Vondelpark Drive. Registration available online.

Easter Egg Hunt — Line up starts at 12:30 p.m., hunt at 1 p.m., Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation, 128 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek.

APRIL 21

Community Easter Sunrise Service — Sponsored by local Stratmoor Hills and Broadmoor area churches, 6 a.m., Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Heights.

Easter Sunrise Service — 6:30-7:30 a.m., Royal Gorge Bridge and Park, Cañon City.

Easter Changed Everything — Calvary Worship Center's Easter Service, 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.; 520-7469.

Easter Train — 12:30 p.m., Royal Gorge Route Railroad, Cañon City, $44 and up. Reservations available online.

