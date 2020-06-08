As restrictions from COVID-19 are slowly eased some events are starting to be held in-person, following strick guidelines. However, because of the fluidity of coronovirus, before attending events, make sure event is still taking place.

THROUGH JUNE 30

Trivia Night: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.

THROUGH JUNE 28

Colorado Summer Art Market: Noon-5 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/summer-market

JUNE 8-AUG. 8

Summer Music Camps for Kids and Teens: Hosted by the Colorado Springs Conservatory, $100-$135. Go online for list of camps: coloradospringsconservatory.org/2020-summer-programs.

JUNE 9-DEC. 29

Music Video Bingo: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Brass Brewing Co., 318 E. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/ydhmjto4.

JUNE 10-DEC. 30

Trivia: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Metric Brewing Co., 1213 N. Circle; tinyurl.com/y6uxq6j9.

Trivia: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Brass Brewing Co., 318 E. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/y8tawwsl.

JUNE 10-OCT. 7

Colorado Farm and Art Market: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Pre-orders accepted for those who prefer curbside pickup: farmandartmarket.com.

JUNE 11-13

Drive-in Movies: 8:15 p.m. "Jumanji," 11 p.m. "Talladega Nights," The Broadmoor World Arean parking lot, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., enter via Geyser Drive, $23-$40. Tickets required: broadmoorworldarena.com.

JUNE 12

Kopesetic: 8-11 p.m., Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.

JUNE 12-13

Dueling Pianos: 6 and 8:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

JUNE 18

UCHealth Memorial Hospital Blood Drive: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Memorial Administrative Center, Cuchara Room, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Enter through west side entrance and look for red check-in sign. Appointments required: 1-800-365-0006, ext 2, donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa.

Yoga and a Beer: 6-7 p.m. The Broadmoor World Arean Amphitheater, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $25. Tickets required: broadmoorworldarena.com.

JUNE 19-20

Dueling Pianos: 6 and 8:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

JUNE 26-27

Sofakillers: 6 and 8:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

JUNE 29-OCT. 17

Colorado Farm and Art Market: 9 a.m.-noon, The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road; farmandartmarket.com.

JULY 1-SEPT. 19

Glass Art from Around the Region: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10, free for military and ages 65 and older. Tickets required: sdc-arts.org.

"Fumio Sawa: Meditations on Truth and Beauty": 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10, free for military and ages 65 and older. Tickets required: sdc-arts.org.

JULY 1-MAY 8, 2021

"Inspiration": Dale Chihuly, James Mongrain and Vintage Venetian Glass from the George R. Stroemple Collection, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10, free for military and ages 65 and older. Tickets required: sdc-arts.org.

JULY 18

Healing Warriors Program Veterans Pop-Up Clinic: Non-narcotic clinic therapy for pain and PTSD, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., American Legion Post 209, 3613 Jeannine Drive; healingwarriorsprogram.org.