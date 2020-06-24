The Fourth of July will look a little different in 2020. However, there will still be fireworks and parades held, but most will be virtual and not in-person events. Here's a look at some of the Fourth of July fireworks shows and events. Due to COVID-19 and fire dangers, all events are subject to change.

THROUGH JULY 3

- 4th of July Woodland Park House Decorating Contest: Hosted by Woodland Park Old Fashioned 4th of July Committee and Woodland Park Wind Symphony. Register online by June 26 to enter contest. A map of homes will be posted on website the week of June 28. Winners will be posted online on July 3. Open to residents in the city limits of Woodland Park; 687-2210.

JULY 2-4

– Meeker Range Call: Parade, rodeo and more.

JULY 3

– Triple Play Holiday: Showing of "The Sandlot" at 4:30 p.m., showing of "Independence Day" at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Vibes UCHealth Park, $25. Tickets required.

- Berthoud July 3 Fireworks Celebration: 9:15 p.m., Waggener Farm. Fireworks will be launched higher into the sky so they can be seen from a greater distance and home viewing.

JULY 3-5

- Winter Park: Front Porch 4th of July.

JULY 4

- 4th of July Symphony on Your Porch: Colorado Springs, 8:30-10 p.m., Colorado Springs Philharmonic's annual patriotic concert will be broadcast on local radio stations while fireworks will light up the night sky from various locations. Fireworks will also be streamed live.

- Beaver Creek Independence Celebration: Noon, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Beaver Creek Resort.

- Brighton Fourth of July Fireworks: At dusk. No gathering, just fireworks in the sky.

- Brush 4th of July Parade: 10 a.m.

– Cañon City 4th of July Reverse Car Parade: Stationary floats at Centennial Park. Public can drive through, 10 a.m.-noon, and tune into KLRN 1400 FM for patriotic music.

– Castle Rock Independence Celebration in the Sky: Fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. It is recommended that residence view fireworks from their homes.

– Cripple Creek 4th of July Fireworks: 9 p.m., Old Homestead House, Cripple Creek. Drive-in style with spectators watching from their cars.

- Durango 4th of July Fireworks: 9:15 p.m., Greenmount Cemetery.

- Firestone Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., visible from Miner's Park.

- Florence: Fireworks to begin at dark.

- Grand Lake: Fireworks start about 10 p.m. and will be visible all over town.

- Greeley Independence Day Fireworks: Start about 9:30 p.m.

- Gunnison Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Will be using more shells so fireworks can be seen from places throughout the town.

– Larimer County Drive-in Fireworks Show: 9:15 p.m., with gates open for vehicle entry at 7:30 p.m., south entrance of Ranch Events Complex. Participants must remain in or adjacent to their vehicles.

– Monument July 4th Virtual Parade: Register through June 30.

– Old Colorado City Red, White & Cruise: Residents can decorate their cars and participate in a city-wide cruise, starting at 11 a.m. westbound Colorado Avenue at 18th Street.

- Pagosa Springs: Fireworks at dusk. Fireworks will be launched at high school but can be viewed from almost anywhere downtown.

- Windsor: Fireworks at 9:10 p.m. Fireworks should be viewable from resident's yards. For those that can't see form their home, residents are asked to disperse into green spaces, along sidewalks and on bike paths, adhering to physical distancing guidelines.

If you know of any 4th of July celebrations or fireworks, please email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com.