THANKSGIVING
Through Nov. 1: Silver Key Bountiful Bags Food Drive — Donations needed for Thanksgiving. Cranberry Sauce: Whole Berry or Jellied, 14 or 16 oz. cans, Dessert Dry Mix or Canned Pie Filling, Green Beans: 14.5 oz. cans, Instant Mashed Potatoes, Dry Stuffing/Dressing, 6 oz. boxes, Turkey Gravy Dry-Mix: 0.87 (7/8) oz. packets, Yams/Sweet Potatoes: 29 oz. cans. Donations can be dropped off at: Silver Key, 1605 S. Murray Blvd., Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway, Suite 503 (Drop off your donation at The Management Office, between Pottery Barn and Paper Source), Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 pm. King Soopers - 3250 Centennial Blvd., 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd. and 9225 N Union Blvd. Donations welcome during normal business hours; Davidson Technologies, 7222 Commerce Center Drive, Suite 140 Corner of Woodmen and west of I-25, across from Old Chicago and the Hampton Inn. Please enter on the west side of the building in the center glass door.) Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Financial donations can be mailed or dropped off at 1625 S. Murray Blvd. or made online at silverkey.org/donate, please indicate Bountiful Bags in the notes field. To make a donation over the phone, call our Silver Line 719-884-2300. New this year you can also text-to-give your donation by texting meals4seniors to 243725.
Nov. 7: Turkey Cookies Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, noon-2 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Nov. 13: Thanksgiving Meal Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Nov. 14: Talking Turkey and Thanksgiving Traditions — 10-11:30 a.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4-$5. Registration: 520-6745, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Nov. 19: Lighten Up Thanksgiving Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $50. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Nov. 20: Thanksgiving Meal Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Nov. 20: The Bird is the Word Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Nov. 26: Virtual YMCA Turkey Trot 5K — $5-$30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y52fyo7z.
MUSIC
Dec. 5: A Parker Chorale Holiday — With holiday favorites, 2 and 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $29. Tickets required: parkerarts.org/event/a-parker-chorale-holiday.
Dec. 19: Hazel Miller and the Collective's Holiday Show — 4 and 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $39. Tickets required: parkerarts.org/?EventId=22401.
STAGE
Nov. 28: A (Virtual) Christmas Vacation with the Griswolds — An Evening with Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo — Hosted by Paramount Theatre, 6-7 p.m., $25 AND UP. Tickets required: paramountdenver.com.
Dec. 12: Christmas with the Clauses — With holiday favorites, 4 and 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $39. Tickets required: parkerarts.org/event/christmas-with-the-clauses.
Dec. 13: "Save the Magic! Nutcracker, the Ballet" — 2-3 p.m. Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $100. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
VISUAL ARTS
Nov. 6-Dec. 19: Holiday Art — Opens 5-8 p.m. Nov. 6, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com, g44gallery.com.
CHARITY
Nov. 14: Newborn Hope's Virtual November Noel — 7-8 p.m. Registration required: e.givesmart.com/events/etY/.
KIDS AND PETS
Nov. 19-Dec. 24 and Dec. 26-30: Santa Express Train — Royal Gorge Route Railroad, Cañon City, go online for prices. Registration required: royalgorgeroute.com/santa-express-train.
FOOD AND DRINK
Nov. 11-Dec. 19: Holiday Teas — Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, go online for times and costs. Reservations required: cherokeeranch.org.
Dec. 5: Yule Log Cooking Class — 9-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-3 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Dec. 11: Happy Holiday Meals Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Dec. 16: Yule Log Champagne Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Dec. 17: Yule Log Cooking Class — 9-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-3 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Dec. 18: Happy Holiday Meals Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Dec. 23: Yule Log Champagne Cooking Class — 9-11:30 a.m., 12:30-3 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Dec. 30 or 31: Holiday Brunch Cooking Class — 9-11:30 a.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
SHOPPING
Through Dec. 31: Shop Local Makers Online this Holiday Season — Go online for a list of makers; tinyurl.com/y6zr5h2t.
Nov. 6-7: Rocky Mountain Christmas Boutique — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7, Shine Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park. Bring a box of diapers or baby wipes for a free door prize entry; Teresa Diamond, 502-1501, info@whatchoices.com.
Nov. 6-7: Holiday Old House Vintage Market — 5-9 p.m. Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 7, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $5, for for ages 12 and younger. Advance tickets: oldhousevintagemarket.com.
Nov. 28-29: Holiday Craft and Gift Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 29, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, go online for admission costs; sonshineshows.com.
OTHER EVENTS
Nov. 7: Christmas Sock Gnomes Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 3:30-6 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Nov. 7: Felted Santa Claus Gnomes Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 2-3:30 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Nov. 18-Dec. 31: Holiday at the Buell — Holiday hands-on activities, decorations and more, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Buell Children's Museum, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
Dec. 5: Festival of Lights Parade — Stationary parade allows cars to drive through to see lighted floats, 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., tickets required: coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com.
Dec. 5-6: Tweeds Holiday Home Tour - "Sounds of the Season" — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodland Park area decorated homes and venues, $20, $30 for two adults, $35 for family pass, $5 for students grades K-12. Virtual tours available. Tickets required: wphht.org.
