April 18 — Snoop Dogg with Ice Cube, Warren G and Tha Dogg Pound
April 19 — 311 and Method Man & Redman with The Green, Dizzy Wright, Jesse Royal, Project 432
April 20 — Stick Figure with Pepper, Steel Pulse, The Movement, Iya Terra
April 26 — Pardon My French featuring DJ Snake, Tchami X Malaa and Mercer
April 27 — Lotus with Ghostland Observatory, Jade Cicada and Magic Beans
April 30 — The 1975 with Pale Waves and No Rome
May 1 — Interpol with Car Seat Headrest, Japanese Breakfast, Sunflower Bean
May 2 — Twiddle, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Kitchen Dwellers
May 3 — Shpongle with Tipper, Desert Dwellers, Leo P (from Too Many Zooz)
May 4 — Shpongle with Clozee, Desert Dwellers, Leo P (from Too Many Zooz)
May 5 — Nghtmre & Slander with Bro Safari, Svdden Death, AFK, Tisoki, Wavedash
May 7 — 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince with the Colorado Symphony
May 8 — The Music of ABBA
May 9 — Vulfpeck with Khruangbin and Cory Henry
May 11 — Papadosio and The Polish Ambassador featuring Wildlight and Random Rab & The Penumbra Live Band
May 12 — Luke Combs with Lanco and Jameson Rodgers
May 13 — I Prevail with Animals as Leaders, Issues and Justin Stone
May 14 — Lord Huron with Lucius
May 15 — Walk Off The Earth with Matt and Kim and Gabriela Bee
May 18 — Global Dub Festival feat. Adventure Club, Bear Grillz, Said the Sky, Riot Ten, Dirt Monky, Kai Wachi, Kompany B2B Tynan, Yaks B2B Somnium Sound
May 19 — Trevor Noah
May 20 — Florence + the Machine with Christine and the Queens
May 21 — Florence + the Machine with Christine and the Queens
May 23 — Iration, UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell & Astro, Toots & The Maytals, Fortunate Youth, Fiji and Nattali Rize
May 24 — The Devil Makes Three with Lucero and Colter Wall
May 25 — The Disco Biscuits with Pnuma
May 26 — Celtic Woman
May 27 — Disclosure (DJ set) with Four Tet, Leon Vynehall B2B Axel Boman, DJ Seinfeld
May 29 — Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band with the Infamous Stringdusters
May 30 — Béla Fleck: Friends & Family featuring the Colorado Symphony
May 31 — Chromeo and Thievery Corporation with Big Freedia, Adeline and Peanut Butter Wolf
June 1 — Moe. with Mike Gordon and White Denim
June 2 — Parade of Bass featuring Dillon Francis with Diesel, Eptic, Blunts & Blondes, Spock B2B Ubur
June 5 — Billie Eilish with Denzel Curry
June 6 — Brit Floyd
June 7 — Michael Franti & Spearhead with Snarky Puppy and Victoria Canal
June 8 — Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Toad the Wet Sprocket & Colin Hay
June 9 — Dispatch with The Record Company
June 10 — Sublime with Rome with special guests Soja and Common Kings
June 11 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Caamp
June 12 — Young the Giant with Fitz and the Tantrums and Coin
June 13 — San Holo with Shallou, Clams Casino, Chet Porter, Taska Black and Duskus B2B Eastghost
June 14 — Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals
June 15 — Rage on the Rocks 2019: Lettuce with TAUK and The Soul Rebels
June 16 — Nahko and Medicine for the People, Trevor Hall with Ayla Nereo
June 18 — Turnpike Troubadours with Pat Green, American Aquarium and Parker McCollum
June 19 — Zedd with Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips and Dwilly
June 20 — John Fogerty
June 21 — Umphrey’s McGee with Spafford
June 22 — Umphrey’s McGee with Turkuaz
June 23 — Umphrey’s McGee: A Led Zeppelin set featuring Jason Bonham
June 24 — Stevie Wonder: A Seriesfest Benefit celebrating TV and Music
June 25 — Death Cab for Cutie with Mitski
June 26 — Kacey Musgraves
July 2 — Deadrocks VI with Zeds Dead
July 3 — Deadrocks VI with Zeds Dead
July 4 — Blues Traveler with Leftover Salmon and Jackie Greene
July 5 — The Avett Brothers with Erika Wennerstrom
July 6 — The Avett Brothers with Nicole Atkins
July 7 — The Avett Brothers with Lake Street Drive
July 8 — MercyMe
July 9 — Dirty Heads, The Interrupters, Dreamers, Bikini Trill
July 10 — Face Vocal Band, opener TBA
July 11 — Louis The Child with Gryffin, Chelsea Cutler, EVAN GIIA
July 12 — The Motet and Galactic with Moon Hooch
July 13 — Cody Jinks, Mark Chestnut
July 14 — Pink Martini & Mary Chapin Carpenter with the Colorado Symphony
July 15 — Lyle Lovett and His Large Band with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder
July 16 — Norah Jones with Mavis Staples
July 17 — The Head & the Heart with Hippo Campus
July 18 — The Head & the Heart with Hippo Campus
July 19 — The String Cheese Incident with The Greyboy Allstars
July 20 — The String Cheese Incident with Keller Williams
July 21 — The String Cheese Incident with The Del McCoury Band
July 22 — Diana Ross
July 24 — Trampled by Turtles with Deer Tick and The Dead South
July 25 — Tenacious D with the Colorado Symphony and Wynchester
July 26 — Tedeschi Trucks Band with Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope
July 27 — Tedeschi Trucks Band with Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope
July 28 — John Prine with the Colorado Symphony and I'm With Her
July 29 — Chris Tomlin
July 30 — Chris Tomlin
July 31 — Peter Frampton
Aug. 1 — Weird Al Yankovic with the Colorado Symphony
Aug. 2 — My Morning Jacket with Warpaint
Aug. 3 — My Morning Jacket with Amo Amo
Aug. 4 — Gregory Alan Isakov with Mountain Man
Aug. 6 — Flume with Jpegmafia and Slowthai
Aug. 7 — Flume with Jpegmafia
Aug. 8 — O.A.R. with American Authors and Rozzi
Aug. 9 — Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart
Aug. 10 — Alison Wonderland with Ekali, Medasin, Wuki
Aug. 11 — Joe Bonamassa
Aug. 12 — Joe Bonamassa
Aug. 13 — Judah & The Lion
Aug. 14 — Lionel Richie
Aug. 15 — Shakey Graves with Dr. Dog and Caroline Rose
Aug. 16 — John Butler Trio and Yonder Mountain String Band
Aug. 17 — Slightly Stoopid, Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, Hirie
Aug. 20 — The Piano Guys
Aug. 21 — Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Hiss Golden Messenger
Aug. 22 — Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Hiss Golden Messenger
Aug. 24 — Reggae On The Rocks with Rebelution, Protoje, Collie Buddz, Morgan Heritage, The Meditations and Judge Roughneck
Aug. 26 — OneRepublic with the Colorado Symphony
Aug. 28 — Josh Groban with the Colorado Symphony
Aug. 29 — Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Sept. 1 — KIDZ BOP World Tour
Sept. 2 — Amos Lee with Patty Griffin
Sept. 4 — Gary Clark Jr.
Sept. 5 — The Wood Brothers with Fruition, Steep Canyon Rangers
Sept. 6 — STS9
Sept. 7 — STS9
Sept. 8 — Dark Star Orchestra with Electric Hot Tuna
Sept. 10 — An Evening With Mark Pkopfler and Band
Sept. 11 — Old Dominion
Sept. 12 — Alison Wonderland with Ekali, Medasin, Wuki
Sept. 13 — Greensky Bluegrass with Lil Smokies
Sept. 14 — Greensky Bluegrass with Rayland Baxter
Sept. 15 — Greensky Bluegrass with Billy Strings
Sept. 17 — Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with David Crosby & Friends
Sept. 19 — Big Wild & Whethan, Goldfish, Robotaki
Sept. 21 — The Revivalists with Anderson East
Sept. 22 — Rezz
Sept. 25 — Tash Sultana with Kaiit
Sept. 27 — Big Gigantic with Two Friends, The Funk Hunters, Biocratic
Sept. 28 — Big Gigantic with Kasbo, Flamingosis, ilo ilo
Sept. 29 — Lauren Daigle
Oct. 2 — Rüfüs Du Sol with Bob Moses
Oct. 3 — Rüfüs Du Sol with Bob Moses
Oct. 5 — Jeep on the Rocks: AJR with Cold War Kids
Oct. 6 — Mac DeMarco
Oct. 8 — Vampire Weekend with Soccer Mommy
Oct. 9 — Vampire Weekend with Soccer Mommy
Oct. 10 — Illenium
Oct. 11 — Illenium
Oct. 12 — Illenium
Oct. 17 — Wardruna with Mari Boine
Nov. 1 — Deadmau5
