April 18 — Snoop Dogg with Ice Cube, Warren G and Tha Dogg Pound

April 19 — 311 and Method Man & Redman with The Green, Dizzy Wright, Jesse Royal, Project 432

April 20 — Stick Figure with Pepper, Steel Pulse, The Movement, Iya Terra

April 26 — Pardon My French featuring DJ Snake, Tchami X Malaa and Mercer

April 27 — Lotus with Ghostland Observatory, Jade Cicada and Magic Beans

April 30 — The 1975 with Pale Waves and No Rome

May 1 — Interpol with Car Seat Headrest, Japanese Breakfast, Sunflower Bean

May 2 — Twiddle, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Kitchen Dwellers

May 3 — Shpongle with Tipper, Desert Dwellers, Leo P (from Too Many Zooz)

May 4 — Shpongle with Clozee, Desert Dwellers, Leo P (from Too Many Zooz)

May 5 — Nghtmre & Slander with Bro Safari, Svdden Death, AFK, Tisoki, Wavedash

May 7 — 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince with the Colorado Symphony

May 8 — The Music of ABBA

May 9 — Vulfpeck with Khruangbin and Cory Henry

May 11 — Papadosio and The Polish Ambassador featuring Wildlight and Random Rab & The Penumbra Live Band

May 12 — Luke Combs with Lanco and Jameson Rodgers

May 13 — I Prevail with Animals as Leaders, Issues and Justin Stone

May 14 — Lord Huron with Lucius

May 15 — Walk Off The Earth with Matt and Kim and Gabriela Bee

May 18 — Global Dub Festival feat. Adventure Club, Bear Grillz, Said the Sky, Riot Ten, Dirt Monky, Kai Wachi, Kompany B2B Tynan, Yaks B2B Somnium Sound

May 19 — Trevor Noah

May 20 — Florence + the Machine with Christine and the Queens

May 21 — Florence + the Machine with Christine and the Queens

May 23 — Iration, UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell & Astro, Toots & The Maytals, Fortunate Youth, Fiji and Nattali Rize

May 24 — The Devil Makes Three with Lucero and Colter Wall

May 25 — The Disco Biscuits with Pnuma

May 26 — Celtic Woman

May 27 — Disclosure (DJ set) with Four Tet, Leon Vynehall B2B Axel Boman, DJ Seinfeld

May 29 — Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band with the Infamous Stringdusters

May 30 — Béla Fleck: Friends & Family featuring the Colorado Symphony

May 31 — Chromeo and Thievery Corporation with Big Freedia, Adeline and Peanut Butter Wolf

June 1 — Moe. with Mike Gordon and White Denim

June 2 — Parade of Bass featuring Dillon Francis with Diesel, Eptic, Blunts & Blondes, Spock B2B Ubur

June 5 — Billie Eilish with Denzel Curry

June 6 — Brit Floyd

June 7 — Michael Franti & Spearhead with Snarky Puppy and Victoria Canal

June 8 — Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Toad the Wet Sprocket & Colin Hay

June 9 — Dispatch with The Record Company

June 10 — Sublime with Rome with special guests Soja and Common Kings

June 11 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Caamp

June 12 — Young the Giant with Fitz and the Tantrums and Coin

June 13 — San Holo with Shallou, Clams Casino, Chet Porter, Taska Black and Duskus B2B Eastghost

June 14 — Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals

June 15 — Rage on the Rocks 2019: Lettuce with TAUK and The Soul Rebels

June 16 — Nahko and Medicine for the People, Trevor Hall with Ayla Nereo

June 18 — Turnpike Troubadours with Pat Green, American Aquarium and Parker McCollum

June 19 — Zedd with Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips and Dwilly

June 20 — John Fogerty

June 21 — Umphrey’s McGee with Spafford

June 22 — Umphrey’s McGee with Turkuaz

June 23 — Umphrey’s McGee: A Led Zeppelin set featuring Jason Bonham

June 24 — Stevie Wonder: A Seriesfest Benefit celebrating TV and Music

June 25 — Death Cab for Cutie with Mitski

June 26 — Kacey Musgraves

July 2 — Deadrocks VI with Zeds Dead

July 3 — Deadrocks VI with Zeds Dead

July 4 — Blues Traveler with Leftover Salmon and Jackie Greene

July 5 — The Avett Brothers with Erika Wennerstrom

July 6 — The Avett Brothers with Nicole Atkins

July 7 — The Avett Brothers with Lake Street Drive

July 8 — MercyMe

July 9 — Dirty Heads, The Interrupters, Dreamers, Bikini Trill

July 10 — Face Vocal Band, opener TBA

July 11 — Louis The Child with Gryffin, Chelsea Cutler, EVAN GIIA

July 12 — The Motet and Galactic with Moon Hooch

July 13 — Cody Jinks, Mark Chestnut

July 14 — Pink Martini & Mary Chapin Carpenter with the Colorado Symphony

July 15 — Lyle Lovett and His Large Band with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

July 16 — Norah Jones with Mavis Staples

July 17 — The Head & the Heart with Hippo Campus

July 18 — The Head & the Heart with Hippo Campus

July 19 — The String Cheese Incident with The Greyboy Allstars

July 20 — The String Cheese Incident with Keller Williams

July 21 — The String Cheese Incident with The Del McCoury Band

July 22 — Diana Ross

July 24 — Trampled by Turtles with Deer Tick and The Dead South

July 25 — Tenacious D with the Colorado Symphony and Wynchester

July 26 — Tedeschi Trucks Band with Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope

July 27 — Tedeschi Trucks Band with Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope

July 28 — John Prine with the Colorado Symphony and I'm With Her

July 29 — Chris Tomlin

July 30 — Chris Tomlin

July 31 — Peter Frampton

Aug. 1 — Weird Al Yankovic with the Colorado Symphony

Aug. 2 — My Morning Jacket with Warpaint

Aug. 3 — My Morning Jacket with Amo Amo

Aug. 4 — Gregory Alan Isakov with Mountain Man

Aug. 6 — Flume with Jpegmafia and Slowthai

Aug. 7 — Flume with Jpegmafia

Aug. 8 — O.A.R. with American Authors and Rozzi

Aug. 9 — Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart

Aug. 10 — Alison Wonderland with Ekali, Medasin, Wuki

Aug. 11 — Joe Bonamassa

Aug. 12 — Joe Bonamassa

Aug. 13 — Judah & The Lion

Aug. 14 — Lionel Richie

Aug. 15 — Shakey Graves with Dr. Dog and Caroline Rose

Aug. 16 — John Butler Trio and Yonder Mountain String Band

Aug. 17 — Slightly Stoopid, Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, Hirie

Aug. 20 — The Piano Guys

Aug. 21 — Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Hiss Golden Messenger

Aug. 22 — Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Hiss Golden Messenger

Aug. 24 — Reggae On The Rocks with Rebelution, Protoje, Collie Buddz, Morgan Heritage, The Meditations and Judge Roughneck

Aug. 26 — OneRepublic with the Colorado Symphony

Aug. 28 — Josh Groban with the Colorado Symphony

Aug. 29 — Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Sept. 1 — KIDZ BOP World Tour

Sept. 2 — Amos Lee with Patty Griffin

Sept. 4 — Gary Clark Jr.

Sept. 5 — The Wood Brothers with Fruition, Steep Canyon Rangers

Sept. 6 — STS9

Sept. 7 — STS9

Sept. 8 — Dark Star Orchestra with Electric Hot Tuna

Sept. 10 — An Evening With Mark Pkopfler and Band

Sept. 11 — Old Dominion

Sept. 12 — Alison Wonderland with Ekali, Medasin, Wuki

Sept. 13 — Greensky Bluegrass with Lil Smokies

Sept. 14 — Greensky Bluegrass with Rayland Baxter

Sept. 15 — Greensky Bluegrass with Billy Strings

Sept. 17 — Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with David Crosby & Friends

Sept. 19 — Big Wild & Whethan, Goldfish, Robotaki

Sept. 21 — The Revivalists with Anderson East

Sept. 22 — Rezz

Sept. 25 — Tash Sultana with Kaiit

Sept. 27 — Big Gigantic with Two Friends, The Funk Hunters, Biocratic

Sept. 28 — Big Gigantic with Kasbo, Flamingosis, ilo ilo

Sept. 29 — Lauren Daigle

Oct. 2 — Rüfüs Du Sol with Bob Moses

Oct. 3 — Rüfüs Du Sol with Bob Moses

Oct. 5 — Jeep on the Rocks: AJR with Cold War Kids

Oct. 6 — Mac DeMarco

Oct. 8 — Vampire Weekend with Soccer Mommy

Oct. 9 — Vampire Weekend with Soccer Mommy

Oct. 10 — Illenium

Oct. 11 — Illenium

Oct. 12 — Illenium

Oct. 17 — Wardruna with Mari Boine

Nov. 1 — Deadmau5

Nov. 1 — Deadmau5

