In the depths of winter, one sure sign points to the start of summer — the lineup announcement for MeadowGrass Music Festival.
Headliners for this year's Memorial Day weekend event are Grammy Award-winning Ranky Tanky, which performs jazz-influenced arrangements of traditional Gullah music, a culture that originated from descendants of enslaved Africans in the Lowcountry region of the Southeast; Darlingside, an indie folk quartet; and Marc Broussard, a blues and rock singer songwriter with Louisiana musical influences.
Tickets are on sale now for the May 27-29 festival at La Foret Conference and Retreat Center in Black Forest. Admission is $118.99-$178.99 for adults and free for ages 12 and younger. Camping is available. Go online to eventbrite.com or rockymountainhighway.org.
May 27
• Spur (Americana)
• Jon E. Boothe & the Night Watch (Americana)
• Steve Harris Songwriter of the Year contest winners
• Stillhouse Junkies (bluegrass)
• Armchair Boogie (jamgrass)
• Ranky Tanky
May 28
• Curtis Boucher (singer songwriter)
• Big Richard (bluegrass)
• The River Arkansas (Americana)
• Dori Freeman (singer songwriter)
• Emily Scott Robinson (singer songwriter)
• Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards (indie folk pop)
• Darlingside
May 29
• School of Rock House Band (musicians studying at School of Rock)
• Craig Walter (singer songwriter)
• Sugar Moon (bluegrass)
• Raye Zaragoza (singer songwriter)
• Tow'rs (indie folk rock)
• Cordovas (roots rock band)
• Marc Broussard