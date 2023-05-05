Sitting on the inside of an unassuming strip mall on the edge of Old Colorado City is a world bursting with creativity.

Once you step inside, you’re transported. The interior is lined top to bottom with murals — with the 2,700-square-foot floor painted in colorful designs and patterns.

In every corner, nook and cranny, an idea. Welcome to “the spaceship.”

LightSpeed Curations is one of Colorado Springs’ newest art galleries. In addition to hosting the city’s first black light gallery, the space is designed to empower artists.

The nontraditional gallery offers tools and workshops to help artists of different mediums, from painting to photography to music — and even tattoos.

“We focus on collaboration over competition,” said Nat Feather, artist and co-owner of LightSpeed Curations. “The best way we can actually implement that is by just having the lowest barrier of entry for a person to come in and express themselves creatively, however they see fit.”

The space, which opened in August, is ready to help artists create — the owners rent out their photo studio and equipment, offer technical classes and even provide a way for newer artists to digitize and show their work. The goal: make the art world accessible.

“It feels personal to me. A lot of the art galleries and the art scene locally, it feels more of like a walled garden,” Feather said. “It’s kind of difficult for just a regular, average Joe just to start getting this stuff professionally shown in galleries and start actually making a little bit of money off their art or creativity.”

To keep prices low and accessible, the studio relies on donations, including both monetary gifts and supply donations, said co-owner and photographer Jake Hopkins.

“We really give out as much as we can, and the reason why we’re able to do so is mainly donations,” Hopkins said.

Curator Jessica de la Luna works hard to get new artists shown, with the gallery taking a lower-than-average commission.

“A lot of galleries have very stringent contracts, there’s a lot of boundaries, and we’re very loose on our boundaries,” de la Luna said. “My goal is to help them with their personal goals as an artist and to free them up to be (an) artist.”

In addition to showcasing artists in the gallery, the group also works with locations around Colorado Spring to show curated art.

But it’s not just the resources that make LightSpeed unique — it’s also the art.

“I hate the idea that art needs to be compartmentalized and separated and segregated into visuals, movement, music, when it’s all just art. There’s no reason to separate it,” Feather said.

The gallery is home to Colorado Springs’ first black light gallery, where viewers can experience pieces glowing under the UV lights.

“It’s just a different way to view art. It’s really incredible,” de la Luna said. “You can look at a painting and it can become something totally different in a black light.”

The space also highlights the work of Feather, who plays with color theory through chromadepth art — a visual art style that uses complementary colors in close proximity to create an illusion that can be seen with chromadepth glasses.

“I was working with perspective and perception, looking at my own work and using lighting to create different avenues of perception so that you see a piece not only as it was designed, but also multiple ways,” Feather said.

And Feather doesn’t just use chromadepth on canvas; he has also pioneered the technique for tattoos.

“You can actually put on 3D glasses and watch your tattoo come to life and jump out at you,” Hopkins said. “We’re gonna start mixing some UV ink in there as well.”

Then there’s the photo studio, where in addition to providing a space for photographers, the studio will digitize art.

“Not only are you getting your proper representation, you have another resource,” de la Luna said. “This little like 30-megabyte file can make you money.”

The gallery also hosts a variety of events, including new shows every first Friday and on Monday nights, when local musicians perform.

“Musicians can come in and just play whatever instrument they want to and it’s just kind of an open jam, because we want to have a safe and fun space for musicians as well,” de la Luna said.

It’s not just like a place to come and paint, but a place to come and succeed.

“We just want to be a good space for artists to come and express themselves and be successful whether that art is photography, or music, or your traditional art or tattoos,” de la Luna said. “We just want artists to be able to come in, do their thing, and leave happy.”