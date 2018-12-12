In a few months, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science will host the most comprehensive exhibition about Leonardo da Vinci ever presented, according to a release from the museum.
Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius will highlight the legacy of the ultimate Renaissance man who made significant contributions as an inventor, artist, scientist and engineer. The exhibition is set to open at the DMNS on March 1.
Leonardo’s work will come to life through a series of replicas that have been recreated in Italy, including detailed concepts from his notes and sketches. The exhibition will also include the only 360-degree replica ever made of Mona Lisa.
