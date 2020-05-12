Dare you not to smile when you see it.
Eight feet of cute, color and words meant to inspire. And meant to get looks.
It’s an artsy, and attention-grabbing, sign outside Pikes Peak Lemonade Company on Tejon Street. Lisa DiDonato started placing the signs, which change each month or so, outside her lemonade shop last year.
She makes them herself with 4-by-8 foot panel boards from Lowe’s. And a bunch of paint.
“Part of it is I just needed a creative outlet,” DiDonato said. “That's just my way.”
She crafts them on her living room floor with quotes borrowed from Pinterest. Examples include “This is my happy place” and “Think about someone you love” and “Throw kindness around like confetti.”
DiDonato thought her “whimsical” signs would fit in with the vibes of Pikes Peak Lemonade Company, which she opened in May 2017. It’s currently only open for curbside service and delivery.
“Our store is really cute and welcoming inside,” she said. “I want you to come in, have a full drink in this cute mason jar and hang out with a friend. It’s set up to be an experience.”
The experience starts before customers walk in the front door.
The signs have turned into a popular backdrop for photos and selfies. Sometimes people don’t even come into the shop; they just stop on the sidewalk after seeing “something crazy and bright.”
“We see a lot of people that aren't necessarily our customers or don't know it’s ours,” she said. “They’re just taking a moment to enjoy something in Colorado Springs.”
DiDonato calls her creations “happiness boards,” because that’s what they create: Happiness. And not just for other people.
“It's therapeutic for me,” she said. “I do it for me, too.”