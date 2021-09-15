“I’ve forgotten how to do it,” says Karla Bonoff shortly after answering the phone. She’s getting ready to go on the road for the first time in 18 months and parts of the process she once had memorized seem like a distant blur.
Which parts?
“Everything,” she says, from how to pack up her gear to how to play songs she’s performed for decades.
“I used to do all of this in my sleep,” she said. “Now I’m feeling rusty about all of it.”
It’s reasonable to bet that Bonoff will quickly bounce back. She has been doing this for about 50 years, after all. Bonoff is the Grammy-winning songwriter behind hits made famous by Bonnie Raitt and Wynonna Judd and Linda Rondstadt.
But even legends can feel rusty.
Unlike other musicians who have snuck in live shows since the pandemic began in March 2020, the 69-year-old Bonoff hasn’t played at all.
She remembers being on the way to a show in mid March and getting the phone call that said, “Everything’s cancelling. Turn around and go home.”
Bonoff hasn’t minded all the time at home since then, spent around her pets, her garden and in the recording studio. But after so many months, “things were starting to get monotonous.”
Now it’s time for a tour that includes a stop Thursday at Stargazers Theatre in Colorado Springs. She played there in 2018 and 2019.
“As much as I have a love/hate relationship with the road, I love playing music and I love being on stage,” she said. “It’s what I do. I thrive on it. And it keeps life from being boring.”
It’s pretty much always been part of her life, as Bonoff started songwriting and playing the guitar at the age of 15. She worked hard for a slot at The Troubadour, an iconic rock club just 20 minutes from her house in Los Angeles. She ran in the same circle as up-and-comers like Jackson Browne, James Taylor and Elton John, all of who were part of a growing singer-songwriter movement in the 1960s.
She set her mind on music, opting not to go to college or purse any other career.
“And I never changed my mind,” she said.
Bonoff says she’s thankful for being in the right place at the right time.
“Because of where I grew up, I was able to throw myself into that world,” she said. “I was fortunate to be there at this magical, wonderful point in time. You had people like The Eagles and Linda Ronstadt… they were all congregating in the same place and writing.”
At the time, she said, they all felt like kids who loved music and could barely pay their rent.
“It was kind of like the Wild West,” she said. “It was wide open and up to us to carve our own paths.”
Bonoff’s path was uniquely hers, which led to her becoming regarded as one of the finest songwriters of her generation. She penned songs like “All My Life,” which Ronstadt made famous, and “Tell My Why,” sung by Wynonna Judd.
In 2019, she released “Carry Me Home,” after 10 years of not recording new music. The album featured her own versions of the biggest songs she wrote, which she has spent years performing live and making her own.
She says she could never teach a class on songwriting, because it’s still kind of a mystery to her.
“These songs come out of the ether,” Bonoff said. “It’s like, where did that come from? There’s no better feeling than creating something that wasn’t there before.”
She’ll never forget how good that feels.
“When it clicks, just know it,” she said.