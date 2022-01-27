Love affairs with trains typically begin like this: A tyke watching in awe as a Lionel train set choo choos around a Christmas tree.
Fast forward some number of decades, and you have John Campbell, president of Slim Rail, a Colorado Springs modular model railroad club; members build individual modules or scenes for their model trains and often display them at public shows. Slim Rail focuses on Colorado narrow gauge from the early 1900s to the early 1950s.
The definition of narrow gauge, if you’re scratching your head: “Gauge is the spacing between the rails on any railroad,” Campbell said. “Colorado narrow gauge is 36 inches or 4 feet between the rails, as compared to standard gauge, which is what you see on railroads that run through Colorado Springs now at 4 feet, 8 1/2 inches.”
Slim Rail will be a featured club at TECO (Train Expo Colorado) Model Train Show. It’s Saturday and Sunday at Colorado Springs Event Center.
“The hobby of model railroading provides the broadest range of avenues and skills required,” Campbell said. “Anything from building mechanical and electronic things. And there’s the civil engineering part of it — laying track so trains will stay on it. Then there are the multitude of skills in the world of scenery.”
The swap meet-style weekend event will feature model train layouts by model railroad clubs and organizations from across the state, as well as a livesteam display from Nebraska. All scales of train layouts will be on display, including tiny Z scale train layouts and large, garden-scale train layouts people set up in their backyards.
Railroad collectibles and tools will be for sale, and a variety of clinics will be offered, including flower making for railroad layouts, making trees from furnace filters and cloud painting on backdrops.
A few historical presentations also will be offered, including “Railroads of the Pikes Peak Region,” with historian Mel McFarland, and “The History and the Rebuild of the Cog Railway,” with Pikes Peak Cog Railway General Manager Ted Johnston.
“Most people are fascinated by trains, even though they’re not in the hobby,” Campbell said.
TECO, a nonprofit, was founded in 2007 to organize local events and swap meets and help amass model railroading resources. The organization was negatively impacted by the pandemic and not able to convene, but finally held its first show in COVID times in November.
This weekend’s event is the first in its new locale.
“We’re making the leap from being a small swap meet to a much bigger event,” said TECO Chairperson Elizabeth Maline.
