Before the Chris Watts murder case becomes a Lifetime movie, it will be getting a different kind of Hollywood treatment.
Dick Wolf, best known as the creator and executive producer for police and courtroom dramas such as "Law and Order," "Chicago P.D.," "FBI" and their many successful spinoffs, is having his team from the true crime series "Criminal Confessions" examine the Watts case.
The third season of the series opens with a 90-minute special at 6 p.m. Saturday on Oxygen. Lead investigators from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are interviewed about the case, providing personal accounts of how they secured Watts' confession.
The Watts homicides occurred the morning of Aug. 13, 2018, in Frederick, Colorado.
Shannan Watts, an expectant mother, had missed a doctor’s appointment that morning and a friend called police to check on her. After interviews with local TV reporters, the seemingly distraught Chris Watts appeared to be a sympathetic figure as he pleaded for his family’s return.
However, investigators quickly became suspicious of Watts after he failed a lie detector test and he was arrested on Aug. 15, 2018.
Watts eventually confessed to murdering his family, and the shocking nature of the crime made national news. He is serving a life sentence for the murders of his wife and two young daughters.
"For the past two seasons, we have given viewers an inside look into the investigation of criminals, with an emphasis on the psychological component of confessions," said Wolf. "Our third season will be even better, and will continue to give crime buffs insight into a side of police work that has never been examined before."