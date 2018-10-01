Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

RDR2.jpg

Today Rockstar games dropped the latest trailer for their long anticipated video game, "Red Dead Redemption 2."

At a little over four minutes, the trailer highlights some of the game's more unique features, including the new and expanded Dead Eye shooting system, which looks like it'll be a lot of fun to use. 

The trailer also showcased some of the activities you can look forward to such as playing cards, participating in shoot-outs and choosing how you want your character to look. This includes optional bathing, so you if you want to smell so bad you'll drive people away like a skunk, it appears you can do that too. 

I was most impressive by the trailer's visual presentation. The video is made entirely from in-game footage and it is jaw dropping. 

"Red Dead Redemption 2" comes to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26. To tide you over, check out the new box art below and the gameplay trailer right here. I'd post it but the game is M for mature, so this video is age gated.

image004.jpg

