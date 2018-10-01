Latest "Red Dead Redemption 2" trailer will make you long for the old west
Today Rockstar games dropped the latest trailer for their long anticipated video game, "Red Dead Redemption 2."
At a little over four minutes, the trailer highlights some of the game's more unique features, including the new and expanded Dead Eye shooting system, which looks like it'll be a lot of fun to use.
The trailer also showcased some of the activities you can look forward to such as playing cards, participating in shoot-outs and choosing how you want your character to look. This includes optional bathing, so you if you want to smell so bad you'll drive people away like a skunk, it appears you can do that too.
I was most impressive by the trailer's visual presentation. The video is made entirely from in-game footage and it is jaw dropping.
"Red Dead Redemption 2" comes to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26. To tide you over, check out the new box art below and the gameplay trailer right here. I'd post it but the game is M for mature, so this video is age gated.