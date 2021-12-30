A quarter-life crisis led Francisco Ramos to his true calling.
The Venezuelan-born comedian and actor did all the things he thought were required for a happy life: go to college, major in something stable, such as finance and international business, get a job in your industry and settle in. Check, check and check. But as it turned out, those checkmarks didn’t make him happy.
“I had no passion for it,” Ramos said from his home in Los Angeles. “I started going to Barnes & Noble and reading self-help books to help me find out what I wanted to do. That opened my eyes to how I like making people laugh. I’ve always enjoyed comedy.”
He kept his day job, but started taking an improv class in the Washington, D.C., area, where his family moved from Venezuela when he was 12. The class was the first time he realized he was pretty good at something, and handily, it was also something he enjoyed enough to keep doing.
Eventually, Ramos moved to L.A. to pursue a comedy career. He found another full-time job in the financial industry to pay the bills, but spent his free time working the comedy circuit. His first big break came when he nabbed the role of King Marmoset in the 2011 animated film “Rio.”
He has a role on the Netflix comedy drama “Gentefied,” about three Mexican-American cousins chasing the American dream. Ramos also was a top 10 finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2015, and recently co-wrote and directed “Zoo Animals,” a short film streaming on HBO Max.
He’ll be at 3E’s Comedy Club for two New Year’s Eve shows on Friday and two shows Saturday.
“I’m a big fan of universal comedy — I love making everybody laugh,” Ramos said. “That’s why one of my favorite shows and comics is Jerry Seinfeld. It’s all bit material anybody can get.”
He also likes to use the benefit of his cultural background. The way Americans go about life can be 180 degrees from how Venezuelans and those in other Latin countries live out their days.
“My girlfriend wanted to go to the pumpkin patch for Halloween,” Ramos said. “I’d never been to one. I realized it’s just people taking photos with vegetables. It’s a zoo for vegetables. I didn’t grow up with that concept. My dad didn’t take me to the market with a camera, and say, ‘Hey Francisco, stand next to the banana.’”
He’s also found the American moms of his friends to be the opposite of Venezuelan moms.
“American white moms are sweet, caring, and say ‘OK, you did something wrong, go to your room and think about what you did,’” he said.
“My mom chased me around with a belt. And how my mom woke me up — I went to my friends’ houses for sleepovers, and their moms were all sweet and tender when they’d wake us up. My mom and dad would wake me up like I was getting kidnapped. They’d open the door and scream, ‘Get up, let’s go!’”
