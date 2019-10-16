Claude Monet facts

• He was a caricaturist first. People loved his charcoal pictures of local folks in Le Havre, France.

• In 1868, he tried to drown himself in the Seine River. He and his family were struggling financially and he was frustrated by the French art establishment.

• Monet planted the garden and pond with the famous water lillies at his home in Giverny, France, before he painted them. He applied to the local authorities for permission to reroute the Ru river to his property, which aroused his neighbors' suspicions.

• One of his favorite models was his first wife, Camille Doncieux, who became the subject of more than 30 paintings, including "Camille (The Woman in the Green Dress." She died at 32, with some sources attributing it to pelvic cancer or tuberculosis. Monet painted her one last time as she lay dying.