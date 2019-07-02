Out and About
Spotlighting events worthy of your next road trip.
Cheyenne Frontier Days, "the Daddy of 'Em All," runs July 19-28. Tickets start at $15, cfdrodeo.com.
Pull up your boots and grab your family and friends for America’s largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration.
The rodeo has been celebrating Western heritage since 1897. Top country stars to perform include Lady Antebellum, Josh Turner, Rascal Flatts, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban. Free pancakes will be doled out from 7 to 9 a.m. July 22, 24 and 26. And acrobatic and equine performances, Fourth of July fireworks, chuckwagon suppers and a Wild West Air Show are among the many special events.
Most important, though, is whether your favorite cowpoke wins at bareback riding, steer wrestling, bull riding, women's barrel racing and breakaway roping, among other competitions. Each day is a new slate, with one winner a day.
While you’re there:
Take a train through the Terry Bison Ranch, home to more than 2,500 American bison.
Other things to do:
• SnowyGrass Music Festival, July 19-20, snowygrass.com
Head to the river in Estes Park for a weekend of your favorite bluegrass and Americana music.
• Railfest, July 20-21, railfan.com/wrp_timetable/buena-vista-railfest/
Celebrate Buena Vista’s railroad history as local railroad authors and historians share how it all began.