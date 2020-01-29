Price: Tickets, starting at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Miranda Lambert on Lanco

On Miranda Lambert's 2019 "Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour," she brought along exclusively female performers.

For "Wildcard," she changed things up by inviting fellow Texas-native Cody Johnson and Lanco, an all-male band, on the road.

"Gotta keep it interesting," she told CMT.

Lambert chose both acts for a reason.

“[Johnson] is just country and I love country music, like stone-cold country," she said. “And then Lanco, I saw at a festival in Canada last summer. I watched their show, it was in the afternoon, and it was just so energetic.”

That energy from an opening set gets Lambert pumped up to perform.

“I want to be inspired every night," she said. "I watch every one of my openers almost every night and I want to have to go out there and bring my A-game."