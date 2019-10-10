Lana Del Rey is coming to Colorado and you won't have to wait very long to see her.
The singer known for hits such as "Video Games" and "Summertime Sadness" announced Thursday she is extending her U.S. tour, in support of her latest album, "Norman (expletive) Rockwell!"
The new batch of dates includes a stop on Nov. 4 at Bellco Theatre at Colorado Convention Center in Denver.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. for the Monday evening show.
The 11-city leg will kick off Nov. 3 in Albuquerque, N.M., and will wrap up Nov. 19 in Nashville, Tenn.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available at livenation.com and axs.com.
Lana’s sixth studio album was released in August and includes songs such as "Mariners Apartment Complex" and her cover of Sublime’s "Doin’ Time." Following the release, Pitchfork called Lana Del Rey “one of America’s greatest living songwriters.”