Through Sept. 2: Colorado State Fair — Pueblo; coloradostatefair.com.
Aug. 30: Labor Day Weekend Kickoff with Fedora Nights — Bonacquisti Wine Co., Denver; tinyurl.com/y4fzpvl7.
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience — With Sting, Portugal the Man, John Mayer and more, Aspen; tinyurl.com/y7q3o5vn.
Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Labor Day Liftoff - Balloon Classic and Balloon Glow — Memorial Park, Colorado Springs; coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.
Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Taste of Colorado — With more than 50 of Coloradans’ favorite restaurants, Civic Center, Denver; atasteofcolorado.com.
Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Boulder Creek Hometown Festival — Arts, crafts, vendors beer and more, Boulder; bceproductions.com.
Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Harvest Festival and Balloon Rally — Vendors, balloon launch and more, Windsor; windsorharvestfest.com.
Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Victor Celebrates the Arts — Plein air artists from around the country gather to paint on location in our historic town, Victor; victorcelebratesthearts.org.
Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Commonwheel Co-op’s Labor Day Art and Craft Festival — Art, music and more, Memorial Park, Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/festival.html.
Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Gathering at the Great Divide — More than 100 artists, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.
Sept. 1: Labor Day Weekend Fireworks — Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park, Denver; elitchgardens.com/entertainment/fireworks.
Sept. 1: Labor Day All White Attire Party — The Church Nightclub, Denver; whitepartydenver.com.
Sept. 1: The Official End of Summer Party — Music by 2AR, Moxy Denver Cherry Creek, Denver; tinyurl.com/y4ps6o2w.
Sept. 2: Labor Day Half Marathon — Salisbury Park, Parker; labordayhalf.com.
Sept. 2: Rocky Mountain Beer Festival Tour — Craft beer, live music and classic lawn games, Boulder; bceproductions.com/rocky-mountain-beer-festival.
Sept. 2-8: Crush Walls — Week-long expression of art and culture through graffiti art., Denver; crushwalls.org.