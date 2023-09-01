This weekend's ever popular 3-day Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival in Memorial Park includes three morning sessions on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and two evening sessions on Saturday and Sunday night. Balloons are scheduled to launch at 7 a.m. during the morning sessions; they'll glow at 7 p.m. during the evening sessions.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Morning sessions on Saturday, Sunday and Monday

5 a.m. - Park and concessions open

5:45 a.m. - Drone show

6:30 a.m. - Opening ceremony

7 a.m. - Balloons lift off; beer garden and family rodeo zone open

8:30 a.m. - RC balloon display

Saturday at 9 a.m. Wings of Blue Parachute Team

Sunday at 9 a.m. : Wings of Blue Parachute Team and 5K

Monday at 9 a.m. : War bird flyover

Evening sessions on Saturday and Sunday

3:30 p.m. - Concessions, family rodeo zone, RC balloon display and beer garden open

3:30 -5 p.m. - Live music

4-8 p.m. - Aerial acrobats

6-7 p.m. - Live music

7 p.m. - Balloon Glow

8:30 - 9:30 - Live music

9:30p.m. - Drone show

10 p.m. - Park and concessions close

Saturday night performances: Cody Cozz and Missy and the Dirty Secrets

Sunday night performances: Mosquito Pass and the Martini Shot Band

Click or tap here to see the full schedule and click or tap here to learn more about the weekend's events, activities, performances.