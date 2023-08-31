Head to Memorial Park this weekend to enjoy mornings and evenings filled with hot air balloons, live music and family fun.

That’s right, the annual Labor Day Lift Off is upon us. As the third largest hot air balloon festival in the country, with 75 balloons, the event is free for all to celebrate.

“To me, what makes it special is it’s one of only two balloon events in the world that is free. Usually, people are paying admission,” said Scott Appelman, the event director.

Morning lift-offs, featuring 75 hot air balloons, will start each day at 7 a.m., weather permitting. Sunset balloon glows will be held Saturday and Sunday evenings starting at 7 in a display of illuminated balloons.

On Sunday, the event will host its second annual Labor Day Lift Off 5K at 9 a.m.

New to the event this year: drone light shows, happy hours with entertainment, a rodeo zone and a photography workshop.

“Every year we keep trying to add new stuff,” Appelman said.

The drone light shows will be held at 5:45 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. each session. There will be 200 drones in the show, coordinating pictures and designs in sync with music.

“We’re pretty certain that this will be the biggest drone show that’s happened in the state of Colorado so far, and we’re very excited,” he said.

Nashville-based country music artist Cody Cozz, who hails from Pueblo, will headline Saturday night. Several local artists will also perform live music throughout the weekend, including The Martini Shot, Mosquito Pass and Missy and The Dirty Secrets.

“To have that level (of) talent coming on out, nonetheless having a local guy coming back to do it, that’s really cool,” Appelman said.

Interested in riding one of the hot air balloons? Rainbow Ryders will offer rides each morning of the event, and rides can be reserved on the event’s website. This year, for the first time, Rainbow Ryders will have a wheelchair-accessible balloon basket.

“This is the first time we’ve ever been able to offer this because it takes a special piece of ballooning equipment to do that,” Appelman said.

“We thought it might be really cool to bring this up and to be able to offer somebody that opportunity that just hasn’t been offered before.”

There will also be plenty of activities for kids, including the Pepsi Family Rodeo, which will be open during every session. At the rodeo, kids can test their skills at goat roping and mutton busting while learning the basics of rodeo. There will also be face painting, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ambassadors and a nerf gun arena.

“This is totally a family event. Make sure that you make the kids get ready to have fun,” Appelman said.