Colorado Springs' annual Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival is happening this weekend at Memorial Park.
Here are 6 things to know:
- Don't expect any "splash and dashing" this year. Prospect Lake at Memorial Park remains closed because of a harmful blue-green algae bloom. Swimming, bathing, paddle boarding, non-motorized boating of any kind, and water activities are banned. The blue-green algae produces a toxin that can be deadly to dogs, and pets are not allowed in the water.
- Balloons lift off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The balloon glow happens at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday evening. See the full schedule here.
- Organizers are "pretty optimistic about the weather this weekend." Balloons are permitted to leave the ground as long as wind speeds don’t exceed 10 mph, according to Labor Day Lift Off manager Scott Appleman.
- Axe throwing, an Air Force skydiving demonstration, yoga and a Dunkin Donuts eating contest, and live music performances, are among the events and activities happening at this weekend's festival.
- Smoking, pets and tents are not allowed on the field.
- A few balloons are making their debut on this year's Labor Day Lift Off lineup. Look out for a frog, a heart, a scarecrow, a dragon, and a lion.