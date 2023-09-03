The second morning of the Labor Day Lift Off got off to an unfortunate start on Sunday, as high winds forced event officials to cancel the scheduled balloon launch.

In addition to disappointing the thousands of people in attendance, the cancellation cast a shadow of doubt on one of the festival’s most anticipated events: the nighttime light show known as the Glow, during which dozens of pilots ignite their burners, illuminating the balloons and bathing Memorial Park in multicolored light.

Scott Appelman, CEO of Hot Apple Productions, said he doesn’t like canceling shows, but information from weather agencies forced him to err on the side of safety.

“People are obviously disappointed when we have to cancel, and we don’t like disappointing people,” said Appelman, whose company partners with the Colorado Springs Sports Corp. to put on the Lift Off. “But it’s better to have some disappointment than to have someone get hurt, or worse.”

Appelman and other Lift Off officials spent much of the day poring over weather data from the Colorado Springs Airport, the National Weather Service and several weather apps to determine whether they could go forward with the Glow.

“Honestly, we’re monitoring the weather pretty much 24/7,” said Appelman, who has been flying balloons for more than 40 years. “We’re weather nerds, because we have to be. That’s one of the reasons so many pilots keep coming back year after year. They know they can count on us to keep them safe.”

While wind speeds fluctuated throughout the afternoon, throngs of people continued to show up at the park, confident the event would happen. Other events pressed forward even as the wind speeds increased.

“The winds won’t blow our sheep away,” said Pat Quigley of the Pikes Peak Mutton Busters.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The rodeo crew made its first-ever appearance at the Lift Off as part of the event’s new Family Rodeo Zone. Children younger than 10 and under 50 pounds could try their hand at riding a young sheep. Several youngsters gamely stepped up to give a try. Few lasted more than two or three seconds.

“The sheep are eager to get to their buddies on the other side of the pen,” Quigley said. “They move pretty fast, so it’s hard for a small child to hold on.”

Aerial Aura, a Colorado Springs-based acrobat group, continued to swing on trapezes and twirl inside hoops despite the breeze.

“If the winds get too high, we won’t use the aerial silks, because that wouldn’t be safe,” said owner and lead performer Emily Wegert. “But we still do the trapeze, the hoops, the straps — we’ll go up in the air on almost anything.”

Following a late afternoon briefing, many of the balloon pilots were optimistic that weather conditions would allow the Glow to happen.

“Thousands of people were here this morning, and we hated to cancel on them, but safety is always our No. 1 priority,” said veteran pilot Mike Stinson. “I don’t think we’ll disappoint the crowd again. I think it’s going to happen.”

At about 7:20 p.m., the crowd began to buzz as balloons started to inflate. One pilot turned on his burner, lighting up his balloon. Then another balloon lit up, and another, and by 7:45 p.m., about two dozens balloons were fired up.

The crowd roared its approval. The Glow was a go.