For 43 years, it had been a Labor Day family tradition as thousands of early risers crowded into Memorial Park around sunrise to watch in awe close up as hot air balloons were inflated and flown away over Prospect Lake with the mountains as a backdrop.
In the evenings the park filled again, with tethered balloons inflated in a photographic delight, the balloon glows.
It all started in 1976 with local flight legend Dewey Reinhard’s creation of the Colorado Springs Balloon Festival, a dream he funded himself.
Then it grew into the Colorado Balloon Classic, one of the largest balloon festivals in the world, drawing more than 150,000 people and 75 balloons each holiday.
The year 2020 could have signaled the death of year 44 as COVID-19 pandemic regulations turned thumbs-down to all those people packed together in the park. Balloon festivals around the globe were grounded.
Scott Appelman wouldn’t let it happen here. He’s founder and president of Rainbow Ryders Inc., the largest balloon ride company in the country and official balloon ride sponsor of the iconic Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. And he had become producer of the local event, which in 2015 became the Labor Day Lift Off.
Appelman and co-presenter Colorado Springs Sports Corp. wanted something inspiring and hopeful in this challenging year when folks can’t gather, so an anticipated 35-plus balloons will start launch preparations around 7 a.m. this weekend from 10 to 12 sites citywide including unnamed parks, parking lots and school grounds.
As the balloons take flight, residents are encouraged to watch from their yards and porches in robes and jammies. Best time to look skyward, weather permitting, will be 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., in skies over the whole city Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Appelman is hoping for pop-up balloon glows that can be seen from vehicles and porches at different locations at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Locations will be adjusted as needed ,but the familiar Memorial Park site will be empty. All the latest announcements and schedules can be found at coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.
Eight local radio stations and KKTV Channel 11 will provide lift-off coverage and commentary. Photo contests and a scavenger hunt are described on the website and Facebook page.
Advance reservations are available for balloon rides with Rainbow Ryders, $250 per person, 800-725-2477.
And the special tradition continues as, says Appelman, they’re looking forward to all those balloons and people back in Memorial Park next year.