Here's a look at the schedule for the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

Saturday, Sept. 1, Morning Session

6 a.m. - Park and concessions open

6:30 a.m. - Opening ceremony

7 a.m. - Balloon lift off

8:30 a.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Competition, Dunkin’ Donuts Donut Eating Championships

9:30 a.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Auction

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Stand up paddle boarding with UpaDowna, stand up paddle board yoga with Dragonfly Paddle Yoga

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. - Wakeboarding competition

Saturday, Sept. 1, Evening Session

3:30 p.m. - Park and concessions open

4 p.m. - Beer garden opens

5 p.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Competition

6 p.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Auction

6:30 p.m. - Suga Bear and the Showtime Band

7:30 p.m. - Balloon glow

8:30 p.m. - Suga Bear and the Showtime Band

10 p.m. - Park and concessions close

Sunday, Sept. 2, Morning Session

6 a.m. - Park and concessions open

6:30 a.m. - Opening ceremony

7 a.m. - Balloon lift off

8:30 a.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Competition, Dunkin’ Donuts Donut Eating Championships

9:30 a.m. - USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

10 a.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Auction

10 a.m.- 4 p.m. - Stand up paddle boarding with UpaDowna, stand up paddle board yoga with Dragonfly Paddle Yoga

10 a.m.- 8 p.m. - Wakeboarding competition

Sunday, Sept. 2, Evening Session

3:30 p.m. - Concessions open

4 p.m. - Beer garden opens

5 p.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Competition

6 p.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Auction

6:30 p.m. - The Martini Shot

7:30 p.m. - Balloon glow

8:30 p.m. - The Martini Shot

10 p.m. - Park and concessions close

Monday, Sept. 3, Morning Session

6 a.m. - Park and concessions open

6:30 a.m. - Opening ceremony

7 a.m. - Balloon lift off

