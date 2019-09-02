Here's a look at events happening Labor Day 2019 (Monday, Sept. 2) around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region, along with a list of what's open and closed.
- Commonwheel Co-op's Labor Day Art and Craft Festival — Art, music and more, Memorial Park, Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/festival.
- Colorado State Fair — Pueblo; coloradostatefair.com.
- Labor Day Lift Off — Memorial Park, Colorado Springs; coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.
- Taste of Colorado — With more than 50 of Coloradans’ favorite restaurants, Civic Center, Denver; atasteofcolorado.com.
- Boulder Creek Hometown Festival — Arts, crafts, vendors beer and more, Boulder; bceproductions.com.
- Victor Celebrates the Arts — Plein air artists from around the country gather to paint on location in our historic town, Victor; victorcelebratesthearts.org.
- Gathering at the Great Divide — More than 100 artists, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.
- Rocky Mountain Beer Festival Tour — Craft beer, live music and classic lawn games, Boulder; bceproductions.com/rocky-mountain-beer-festival.
Closings
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.
Buses (Metro Transit): Buses run on Sunday schedule Monday.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal office closed Monday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak Library District branches closed Monday.
Post Office: No mail service and office closed Monday.
Public schools: Closed Monday.
The Gazette: Office closed Monday; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday.
Major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Monday.
Road conditions and other information:
Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org
Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com
Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org
Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw
Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot
Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org
Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu
Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info