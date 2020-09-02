Here's a look at events happening Labor Day 2020 (Monday, Sept. 7) around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region, along with a list of what's open and closed.

– Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off Citywide Celebration: Featuring 35-40 balloons to be launched from about 15 sites across the city, allow residents to watch from their homes, Sept. 4-5 "pop up" balloon-glows at night, Set. 5-6 balloon launches; coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.

- Colorado State Fair — Virtual events, Pueblo; coloradostatefair.com. Livestock and horse shows will be streamed live Sept. 4-7, World Slopper-Eating Championship will be live streamed at 1 p.m. Sept. 5.

- Commonwheel Co-op's Labor Day Art and Craft Festival — Virtual, Sept. 5-13; commonwheel.com/virtual-festival.

Closings

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): Buses run on Sunday schedule Monday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal office closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak Library District branches closed Monday.

Post Office: No mail service and office closed Monday.

Public schools: Closed Monday.

The Gazette: Office closed; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday; Promenade Shops at Briargate open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday.

Major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Monday.

