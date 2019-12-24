{p dir=”ltr”}We’re on the better side of KT Tunstall’s “Winter Warmer” mini tour in Colorado, which is composed of only two stops.
The pop star behind hits “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse And The Cherry Tree” is playing a show Sunday at The Black Sheep, which has a capacity of about 450 people. The next day, she’ll play the Boulder Theatre, a venue double in size.
Ahead of her stop here, Tunstall spoke in a phone interview about her quick rise to fame, what inspired her hits and how she’s doing her part to change gender inequality in music.
On fighting for women
Tunstall has heard plenty about the lack of female representation in the music industry, from both performers and those behind the scenes. It took some time for her to take action.
“It felt to me, like, I’m sure there’s some very deep systemic sexism, as there is in all workplaces, but I think particularly in the music industry, it was just habit,” she said. “It was just guys running things who weren’t even realizing that there was an option that they could hire some women.”
“I sat there, moaning about it,” she said. “Where are all the female rock musicians? Where are all the women on stages at festivals?”
Hang on a minute, she thought.
“I thought, ‘I’m an employer,’” she said. “So, I’m like, ‘OK, stop moaning. Do something about it.”
For her tour earlier this year, Tunstall, who typically tours solo, brought a full band of female musicians along with her.
“It really struck me that I hadn’t thought of doing that before,” she said. “And I didn’t realize how much of a thing it was that people hadn’t seen before.”
One tweet from a fan stood out to Tunstall.
“She said she was in tears, because she said she had never seen an all-female rock band on a stage that size,” she said. “And she wished she would’ve seen that at 7 instead of 27 because it might’ve changed her life.”
“I really want to help change that.”
On her Spotify fans
After Spotify shared year-in-review and decade-in-review lists with users, some fans shared that Tunstall was their “artist of the decade.”
“It’s crazy,” Tunstall said in response.
“My artist of the decade is probably Fleetwood Mac,” she said. “To be that for people is really touching. It’s a huge compliment, because those are the people that keep coming to my shows and keep me having a job.”
She also has mixed emotions, because “artists aren’t actually being paid properly for their music, for all of these millions of streams.”
On “Suddenly I See”
By the time Tunstall released her debut album in 2004, she was in her late 20s and had been playing gigs and busking for 10 years.
The Scottish singer-songwriter’s breakthrough came, well, suddenly. The album included unstoppable hits, “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See.”
“Suddenly I See” would go on to have several lives, particularly after being featured in the opening scene of “Devil Wears Prada,” the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway that seems to replay a lot on TV. Hilary Clinton chose “Suddenly I See” for her 2008 campaign song.
Writing it, Tunstall says, was “a really exceptional experience for me.”
She wrote the song in 30 minutes at her small London apartment, after staring at the album cover of Patti Smith’s “Horses.” She was 27 at the time.
“I was looking at her, thinking, ‘I want to be her,’” Tunstall said of Smith’s photo. “And I was pissed off. I was envious. I was looking at her and she didn’t even look like she was (expletive) trying. She’s just being. I had been trying to get somewhere for 10 years as a musician. I was so tired of trying and trying and trying.”
The moment of inspiration, mixed with frustration, paid off.
“I think it’s earned me over 50 percent of all the money I’ve ever made,” she said. “If only I could have a few more half-hours in my life like that.”
Tunstall has a theory on why the song has remained so popular. She hears it on the radio all the time and thinks, “This still sounds really fresh.”
“On a personal level, the reason I think that song has done well is it’s actually really difficult to write a good happy song without it being cheesy,” she said. “Some people might think it’s really cheesy, but I don’t really care. Let the haters hate.”
Being friends with Maggie Rogers
When Tunstall thinks about becoming famous, she calls it “really overwhelming.”
“It’s very weird weird becoming famous,” she said. “It’s never something I coveted. It was definitely a side effect that I’ve never hugely enjoyed.”
She also thinks about Maggie Rogers, the breakout singer-songwriter who she calls a dear friend.
“I have a deep sense of love and affection and a kind of relief watching her and what she’s done over the last year,” she said. “She’s sort of had a similar ascent as me, but she’s been able to run with it and go with it. It’s been really great watching someone go through that in a really honest way and be by her side as a friend and go, “She’s doing it! And she’s not afraid!”
It’s bittersweet for Tunstall, because she was afraid on her rise to stardom.
“It’s very weird becoming famous,” she said. “I was a little folk musician from Scotland and I just felt really out of my depth.”
“What’s been amazing for me watching Maggie is she’s a businesswoman,” Tunstall said. “That’s what I lacked. I didn’t want anything to do with the business. I just wanted to be a kid in the band.”
That was then, though.
“People ask me what advice I would give,” she said. “I would say, know the business side of things. That was a big mistake for me. I know what’s going on now.”