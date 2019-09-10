Local ABC affiliate KRDO-TV announced on their website and Facebook page that long time sports director Rob Namnoum is recovering from a heart attack.
Nanmoum, who recently celebrated 20 years with the station, suffered his heart attack Monday and underwent surgery. According to the announcement, a procedure to place a stent went well and Namnoum is in good spirits.
Hundreds of positive messages for Namnoum have been posted on the KRDO Facebook page. Fellow Colorado Springs broadcast journalists, from several different stations, have also been wishing him well on Twitter.
My man Capital-R will be back stronger than ever! @RobNamnoum https://t.co/OPGEaCv9ZZ— Danny Mata KRDO (@DannyMataJr) September 10, 2019
We're with you in spirit Rob. Be well my friend.— Rob Quirk (@KOAARobQuirk) September 10, 2019
Known for his strong delivery and playful sense of humor, Namnoum has been a local TV favorite for years and has won several of The Gazette's Best of the Springs awards for best sports anchor. He's also the play-by-play announcer for the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
For the last three years, Namnoum's held a successful fundraiser called "A Shot for Grace," with proceeds going to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Last year the event raised more than $7,000.
Namnoum is planning to return to KRDO.