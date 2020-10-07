Longtime KRDO radio program director and news director Mike Lewis recently parted ways. The station didn't have to look far for a replacement.
Say hello to Andrew Rogers. He's the program director and co-host of "KRDO Morning News" on KRDO NewsRadio with Shannon Brinias.
A third generation Colorado Springs native and a Rampart graduate, Rogers began his career in news and radio during college, working as a weekend board operator at KRDO NewsRadio, where he eventually became a producer.
From Colorado Springs he moved on to Alaska, where he worked as a reporter and news director for a group of five radio stations. Rogers then headed to Nebraska and worked as a news director before making his way back to KRDO.
Rogers worked as an afternoon news anchor on KRDO NewsRadio before taking a position as an assistant manager at KRDO-TV. He worked in that position for four years before becoming the new radio program director.
“Andrew’s first love has always been radio," said KRDO general manager Mark Pimentel, "so it’s a great fit as he returns to his roots.”