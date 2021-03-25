The general manager for Colorado Springs NBC affiliate KOAA-TV is leaving the Rocky Mountains for The Sunshine State.
Evan Pappas has been the vice president and general manager at KOAA since 2011. He'll soon be taking on the role of vice president and general manager for WFTX, Scripps' Fox affiliate in Ft. Myers, Florida, effective April 12. KOAA is also owned by Scripps.
"Evan has a record of leading high-performing teams and building stations' culture and operations to become a leader in the market," stated Local Media president Brian Lawlor in a Scripps news release. "His deep experience in broadcasting will help drive WFTX's continued success."
A Chicago native, Pappas has worked in broadcasting for 30 years. During his time at KOAA, the station won the Colorado Broadcasters Association Station of the Year Award in five of the past seven years. Pappas was also the recipient of the 2018 Colorado Broadcaster of the Year Award. He has served as the chairman of the Colorado Broadcasters Association, acting chairman of the Pikes Peak YMCA and also is on the board of the Mount Carmel Veterans Association.
"I am very proud of the team at KOAA and the great work we accomplished in serving the audiences and advertisers of Southern Colorado," said Pappas.
Pappas' last day at KOAA is April 6. A new general manager for the station is expected to be hired within the next two months.