Quite a few on-air staff have departed from local NBC affiliate KOAA-TV recently. On Wednesday the station announced their replacements.
Dylan Scott is KOAA's new sports director, replacing Grant Meech. An Ohio State graduate, Scott has previously worked at WLUK-TV in Green Bay, WCAX-TV in Burlington, Vermont and KSFY-TV in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
"I'm thrilled to be the newest sports director at KOAA," said Scott. "Southern Colorado is rich in its love of sports and whether it's the pros, preps, college or the buildup to Tokyo 2020, I can't wait to get started in the Olympic City, USA."
Joining Scott on the sports team is Jake Gadon, KOAA's new weekend sports anchor/reporter. Gadon, a Connecticut native and Arizona State graduate, comes to Colorado Springs from KOSA-TV in Odessa, Texas.
Also joining the KOAA news team is Colette Bordelon, who will work as a an anchor, producer and multimedia journalist. Bordelon, who graduated from CU-Boulder, comes to Colorado Springs from KREX-TV in Grand Junction.