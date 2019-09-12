A month after hiring three new on-air staff members, local NBC affiliate KOAA-TV is again adding to its news team.
Say hello to Alan Rose, the station's new meteorologist. Rose comes to the station after spending 14 years at KEYT-TV and KKFX-TV, the dual run ABC and Fox affiliates in Santa Barbara, California.
A Florida native, rose is an avid skier. Rose graduated from the University of Alabama where he was a member of the swimming and diving team.
"Alan brings a wealth of weather experience along with a professional and friendly delivery," said KOAA news director Ryan Hazelwood. "It's obvious that weather is his passion and he can't wait to take on the challenge of Colorado's erratic weather conditions."
Rose's hiring brings the KOAA weather team to four members. He joins Mike Daniels, Sam Schreier and Alex O'Brien, who was hired earlier this year. Rose makes his Colorado Springs debut next week.
"I am beyond thrilled to come to southern Colorado to work with the First Alert5 Weather team," said Rose. "This is an opportunity to forecast some of the most complex and exciting weather patterns in the country. I look forward to connecting with the News5 viewers and becoming part of the community.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.