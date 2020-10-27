Local CBS affiliate KKTV didn't have to go far to fill the evening anchor position that was left open when beloved mainstay Don Ward passed away in August. The new anchor was already in the building.
On Monday the station announced that Adam Atchison would go from morning anchor to evening anchor.
"Congratulations Adam Atchison!" KKTV posted on its Facebook page. "Adam will begin anchoring KKTV 11 News at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 10 p.m. starting on November 2nd."
Atchison has been with KKTV since 2018. He came to the station from New Mexico after previous KKTV morning anchor David Nancarrow left KKTV to take a position as the Director of Communication for Falcon School District 49. Prior to his move to New Mexico, Atchison was a morning anchor at local NBC affiliate KOAA-TV for seven years.
"After doing a nationwide search, we realized the best person for the job was already with KKTV," said KKTV general manager Kerri Blanco via email. "Adam knows the station’s brand and has a calmness and flare for digging deeper into the stories to give the viewers more of the information that is important to them. Adam has proven that, in what has been an incredibly devastating year for KKTV, he is a leader and reminds us of what a strong family we are!"
Atchison is a multiple Edward R. Murrow Award winner and an Emmy nominee. Earlier this year he was named a Best of the Springs 2020 gold medal winner for TV Morning News Anchor.
“After spending more than a decade of my career helping local early risers get caught up and prepare for the day ahead, I’m looking forward to serving the community in this new role at KKTV," said Atchison. "I grew up along the Front Range and southern Colorado is home for me and my family. I count KKTV 11 News among the best when it comes to dependable, local journalism and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue reporting the news in the Pikes Peak region.”