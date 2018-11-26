KISS is saying goodbye.
The popular rock band will embark on its final "End of the Road" tour next year, and say farewell to their Colorado fans Sept. 12 at Pepsi Center in Denver.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Call 866-461-6556 or go online to altitudetickets.com.
KISS VIP experience tickets start at $1,000 and go on sale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. KISS Army Fan Club presales will last from 9 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Sunday.
Four other presales are listed on Altitude Tickets.
Formed in 1973 by Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley, the foursome made waves with their warrior-like face paint, platform boots and long, shaggy hair. Popular hits include "Rock and Roll All Nite," "Detroit Rock City," "Black Diamond," "Deuce" and "I Was Made for Lovin' You."