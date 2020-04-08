Miss seeing a movie at Kimball's Peak Three Theater?
You can now catch a showing online while the downtown Colorado Springs theater is temporarily closed.
Kimball’s has teamed up with several studios to start a “virtual cinema." Independent and foreign films are available for view on the theater's website.
A portion of ticket sales goes toward Kimball’s and its “fight to reopen after the shutdown,” according to a Facebook post.
The support goes a long way, said owner Kimball Bayles.
"We're hurting," he said. "I've applied for every loan there is. … Nothing yet."
Kimball’s closed to the public on March 17 based on an order from Gov. Jared Polis that bars, restaurants and movie theaters close to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. In the following days, the theater’s marquee showed a request for customers to buy gift cards. Now, the sign directs people to try out virtual screening.
Four online movie options include "Slay the Dragon,” "Phoenix, Oregon," "The Whistlers" and "Once Were Brothers.” Tickets cost $6.50 and the call to action is simple: “Buy a ticket. Watch at home. Support a theater.”
"We wanted to give people an alternative,” Bayles said. "A lot of these movies you can't see on Netflix or Amazon.”
And it gives Kimball’s fans another way to keep the local movie theater afloat.
"We're hanging in there," Bayles said. "We're going to be here hopefully when this is over.”
To watch a movie, visit kimballspeakthree.com/virtual-screening.