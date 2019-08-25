silver city
Caption +

Hundreds of people line up outside Kimball's Twin Peak Theater in downtown Colorado Springs prior to the premiere of the movie Silver City on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2004. Photo by David Bitton

 David Bitton
Show MoreShow Less

It matters none how much movie theaters have changed; Kimball’s downtown has been a Gazette Best of the Springs and a destination location for years.

Over time, Kimball’s Twin Peak grew into Kimball’s Peak Three Theater as folks looked for independent and foreign films. And now Kimball’s is turning 25.

A fun Facebook request from former GM Matthew Stevens goes out to those with treasured stories and memories about the special site with its original Peak Theatre (1935) marquee.

Share your stories on Kimball’s Peak Three Theater on Facebook.

Tags

Journalist

Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer

Load comments