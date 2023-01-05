Still have that holiday buzz? You can keep the party going throughout January at winter festivals across Colorado.
Berthoud Snowfest, Jan. 11-14
This winter festival hosted by Berthoud’s historic Main Street will feature the Colorado Snow Sculpting Competition, where you can see artists carving their masterpieces ahead of the competition starting Monday. In addition to the gallery of snow sculptures, the festival will offer food and drink vendors, an artisan market, as well as a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Admission to the family-friendly festival is free.
More information is available here: berthoudmainstreet.org/berthoud snowfest
Wintersköl in Aspen: Jan. 12-16
“Toast to winter” at this annual, four-day celebration in Aspen that dates back to 1951. The festival celebrates Aspen’s Nordic heritage, and includes a display of snow sculptures, fireworks, a torchlight descent down the mountain and Soupsköl — a competition among local restaurants for the title of “Best Soup in Aspen.”
More information here: aspenchamber. org/events/winterskol
Ouray Ice Festival, Jan. 19-22
This year will mark the 28th annual Ouray Ice Festival, which transforms the town into an ice climbing mecca for three days and four nights. At this festival, viewers can watch over 3,000 climbers from around the world ascend the Ouray Ice Park’s mile-long frozen gorge.
The festivities kick off Thursday evening, Jan. 19, with a movie screening of “The Scale of Hope” at the Wright Opera House, followed by a pool party at Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs. The fest continues through the weekend with climbing gear expos, kid-climbing activities, movie screenings and, of course, different competitions to watch the climbers ascend.
Tickets vary from $25-$40 for individual events, but the fest offers an all-access pass for $80.
More information: ourayicepark.com
Pagosa Springs’ Winterfest: Jan. 20–22
The Pagosa Springs’ Winterfest is a family-friendly weekend packed with events, including a hot air balloon show, sled races, ski workshops and a penguin plunge into the San Juan River.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, learn ski tips from the Pagosa Nordic Club for an introductory ski clinic, starting at 10 a.m. Bring your own ski gear or rent some with a discount at the free event.
Also on Saturday, dress up your pet for the sixth annual Barkus Parade at the Lost Cajun at 11 a.m. Participants are asked to donate $10 to benefit the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs.
More information: pagosachamber.com/winterfest
UllrGrass in Golden, Jan. 27–29
Celebrate the Norse god of winter, Ullr, at UllrGrass this month. Don your Viking regalia for this three-day festival in Golden, which offers live music, local food and craft beer. The festival will host local and national bluegrass musicians on two alternating stages, as well as a UllrGrass Park Parade.
The UllrGrass Beer Festival is set for from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Evening shows are scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Parfet Park under heated big top tents. Sunday will be a free family day with an UllrEgg Hunt and crafts. Tickets range from $25-$450.
More information: www.ullrgrass.com
Rio Frio Ice Fest, Jan. 27-29
The Rio Frio Ice Fest will kick off Friday, Jan. 27, with a Cross Country Luminara Ski. The festival continues into Saturday, hitting the ground running with the Rio Frio 5K in the morning, a snow-carving demonstration, disc golf tournament and an evening bonfire party. The festival concludes on Sunday with a polar plunge and ice skating at Blanca Vista Park.
More information: rioraces.com/rio-frio-schedule