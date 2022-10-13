Kathleen Madigan’s current stand-up tour, “Do You Have Any Ranch?,” might be named for a comfort condiment that can take the edge off just about anything, but the humor she’ll serve up Saturday in Colorado Springs is as sharp and sarcastic as fans have come to expect from the diminutive comedy tour de force.
As always, she’ll dip deep into her roots growing up — and being a grown-up — in a large Midwestern Irish Catholic family that really feels like it needs to be a single-camera sitcom.
“People that have been following me forever, it’s always the same topics, not the same jokes,” Madigan said. “It’s just everyday life … about my family, the road. It’s really fun nonsense for an hour and a half. Hopefully, you’ll laugh for an hour and a half and not think about stuff you wanted to not think about.”
The 57-year-old comedian is a veteran of late-night TV with multiple streaming specials under her belt and a touring history spanning three-plus decades (“I love being on the road,” she says).
Madigan is known for maintaining a whirlwind touring schedule — 250 nights on the road each year pre-COVID-19. During the shutdowns, Madigan turned her skills to different comedic outlets, launching a podcast, “Madigan’s Pubcast,” in August 2020.
Busy as she is, she still makes time to spend with her half-dozen siblings and her parents. Because love, of course. Also, professional inspiration. Her family’s been a consistently reliable source of that since the dawn of Madigan’s comedy career.
“When I started, I was making jokes about them being the same age as The Rolling Stones, and they still are,” Madigan said. “If somebody went on YouTube and started when I was young, (the jokes) just keep going through … when they were in their 60s, 70s and now 80s. Every decade has been covered.”
Her parents are “totally fine” with her making fun of them, “however I want, whenever I want,” Madigan said.
“They’ve probably been at least 25% of my act, every single year,” she said, “and in return I buy them a nice condo in Sarasota.”
Luckily, Sarasota was spared the brunt of Hurricane Ian; the path of destruction traveled about an hour and a half south of their Florida home. Still, Madigan said she found herself in an “all-hands-on-deck” situation with her siblings as the family came together to get her parents out of a storm-ravaged city they for some reason found themselves heading toward, for some reason at the absolute worst time.
“I said to my mom, ‘Do you understand that you’re driving into a hurricane?’ My mom goes, ‘Well, there’s no traffic,’” Madigan said.
“I said, ‘How about the other side of the road, Mom? That’s the evacuation route.’ But they got lucky. They’re OK. The dog’s OK.”