Country singer Kane Brown will bring his new tour to Denver's Ball Arena on Oct. 10.
Tickets for the popular young musician's new "Blessed & Free Tour" go on sale at 10 a.m. April 16. Ticket prices haven't been announced yet. Go online to ticketmaster.com.
Brown first came to attention with his 2016 eponymous album that produced the hit singles "What Ifs" and "Heaven." His second album, "Experiment," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making him the only male country artist in more than two dozen years to debut at the top of the chart. His other hits include "Be Like That" with Khalid and Swae Lee, "Last Time I Say Sorry" with John Legend and "Worship You."