Grammy Award-winning Justin Bieber is still coming to Denver. He'll just be a little bit late.
The pop icon's concert, originally set for Aug. 8 at Ball Arena, has been rescheduled to March 16. "Justice World Tour 2022," planned to kick off this summer, was moved to next year because of varying COVID-19 restrictions in each state.
All tickets will be honored for the new date, and all previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with updates and options if they can't attend the rescheduled show.
Tickets start at $89.50. Go online to ticketmaster.com.
Bieber's touring in support of "Justice," his eighth album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album's single, "Peaches," also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, making him the first male solo artist to simultaneously hit the top spot on both charts.