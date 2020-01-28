Grammy Award-winning Justin Bieber will perform in Denver on June 13.

The pop singing heartthrob will bring his "Changes Tour" to Empower Field at Mile High. R&B and hip-hop artist Kehlani and rapper Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, will open the show.

Tickets go on sale at noon Feb. 14. American Express card members can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Go online to justinbiebermusic.com.

Bieber is touring in support of his fifth album, "Changes," slated to drop Feb. 14. He's already released the single "Yummy," which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His single "Where Are Ü Now" took home a 2015 Grammy for best dance recording. Some of the 25-year-old's best-known hits include "Sorry," "Baby," "Love Yourself" and "Despacito."