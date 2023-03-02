THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Yes, he's the creator of "Hamilton," but this was Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Tony-winning musical, from 2008, and "In the Heights" is staged starting this weekend through April 2 at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Visit his early neighborhood and its people, the Latino community of Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan. Previews Thursday and Friday, opening night Saturday. Actors from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Mexico. Tickets starting at $20, fac.coloradocollege.edu, 719-634-5583

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Giant dinosaurs, a huge Tyrannosaurus rex, baby dinos and other animatronic creatures will fill Colorado Springs Event Center this weekend during Jurassic Quest. 3-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $19. tinyurl.com/3em4p3vs

FRIDAY

Opening weekend for a teen's delight, Dart Wars North, 13280 Touchstone View. It's next to Topgolf and Air City 360 Adventure Park in northern Colorado Springs. dartwars.com.north

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Two of Colorado's special mountain celebrations are this weekend: Winter WonderGrass, with a talented lineup of bluegrass greats in Steamboat Springs, winterwondergrass.com/steamboat; and Leadville's Ski Joring & Crystal Carnival, with horses and riders pulling skiers through a competition course, facebook.com/LeadvlleSkiJoring.

SATURDAY

The weekend before the St. Patrick's Day 5K and Parade, it's time to Locate the Leprechaun, 1-3 p.m. Families can sign up youngsters at Tony's Downtown Bar, 326 N. Tejon St., for shirts, maps and clues. Enjoy 10 stops on the mile walk finishing at Josh and John's ice cream. $15 per child. csstpats.com/event/locate-the-leprechaun

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

A special weekend of music by the talented Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, with a varied repertoire featured at the different concerts, comes to Ent Center at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. For tickets and a listing of each concert's features: csysa.com/events

TUESDAY-MARCH 9

The highly anticipated Banff Film Festival will show all around the state, with Colorado Springs' nights next week at Stargazers Theatre. Presented by Mountain Chalet, $17.50 with a festival three-pack for $45. Tickets: mtnchalet.com

SUNDAY

Time for The Best Dam Run, considered Denver's longest running run series with a half-marathon 13.1, 10k and 5k at Cherry Creek Dam Road and South Dayton Street, Greenwood Village. "Come conquer THAT DAM," is the invitation. 8 a.m. to noon, $35-$75 for adults, $30-$75 for kids and seniors. Runners get official That Dam Run knit hats. Parking on Cherry Creek Schools campus. rundenverseries.com/that-dam-run-13-1-10k-5k

